Cape city seeks to ditch West End Boulevard ditches

Cape Girardeau city officials want to ditch the ditches.

Replacing drainage ditches bordering West End Boulevard is planned in conjunction with reconstructing the roadway from Rose Street to Bertling Street.

But engineering the stormwater improvements “took longer than we expected,” said Jake Garrard, project manager for the city.

“The stormwater work has been a lot more complicated,” he said Thursday, explaining why the long-anticipated project is still not construction ready.

“So we are working to get rid of those ditches as much as possible,” Garrard said.

“Some areas, they will have to remain. But where we can, we are going to actually put in inlets and pipes and pipe the water instead of just having open ditches,” he said.

The $2.5 million project involves street reconstruction as well as the addition of curb and gutter and sidewalks.

“To curb the street, to try to get rid of the ditches to put the sidewalk in, we are going to have to do a lot of stormwater work,” Garrard said.

The city also is working to acquire all the necessary construction easements.

“We are still working through those as well,” he said. “There are quite a few homeowners along West End.”