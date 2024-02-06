Cape city seeks to address traffic tie-ups at Arena Park entrance

The Maria Louise Lane and Broadview Street junction regularly leads to traffic tie-ups at the Kingshighway entrance to Arena Park.

Cape Girardeau city staff would like to alleviate the traffic problem, but don’t know what would be the best solution.

City staff initially proposed budgeting $250,000 to $350,000 to improve the traffic flow, but that idea was scrapped after city engineer Kelly Green told a transportation advisory committee recently there were no plans on just what improvements should be made.

The advisory committee, with the help of city staff, is finalizing a list of projects to be funded if Cape Girardeau voters extend the transportation sales tax next year.

Committee members and city staff are now suggesting $50,000 could be spent to hire a consultant to draw up plans for improving the intersection.

But Green said traffic data needs to be collected before any consultant is hired.

City planner Ryan Shrimplin said Tuesday the city could seek an $8,000 grant from the state to collect information on traffic counts and vehicle turning data. The city would have to contribute $2,000 for the study.

The collection of traffic data might reduce the cost of consultant services, Shrimplin said.

Assuming the city applies for and receives the state funding, the city would hope to get the traffic data in late 2019 or early 2020, he said. The city then would hire a consultant to recommend a solution to the traffic problem.