Cape Girardeau officials have proposed establishing a "citizens leadership" program to encourage more city residents to get involved in city government.

At a council retreat late last month, council members and city staff said they want more residents to apply for advisory boards and run for council seats.

Mayor Bob Fox said Thursday the city should consider establishing a leadership program patterned after the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's leadership program, but focused solely on city government.

He also suggested changing the council meeting format. He proposed holding the study session and regular session back to back rather than allow for an hour or more break between the two sessions.

Fox said such an arrangement might lead to greater public attendance.

Fox also said he wants to televise study sessions where much of discussion by council members' on city issues takes place. Regular meetings have been televised for years, but study sessions have not been broadcast.

Televising study sessions could lead to more interest in city government on the part of residents, he said.

Fox said the issue came up at the retreat because "we were just concerned about not getting people to run for office."

In the recent April election, there was only a single contested council race and in the race for mayor, Fox was unopposed.

The council on Monday is expected to fill the Ward 5 council seat, which was vacated when Fox was elected mayor.

Only three people applied for the temporary position. One of them, Kyle Schott, regional director of Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, has withdrawn his application, Fox said.

As a result, council members will choose from among two candidates for the seat -- Ryan Essex and Eric "Red" Redinger.