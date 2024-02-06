Cape city officials talk use tax, say employee raises not in the cards

Cape Girardeau city officials voiced concern Friday about eroding sales tax revenue and discussed seeking voter approval of a use tax next year to help make up the difference.

City tax revenue and the proposed operating budget for fiscal 2019 were major topics of discussion at the city councilï¿½s annual retreat. The all-day session was held in the cityï¿½s emergency operations center at Fire Station No. 3 on North Sprigg Street.

City manager Scott Meyer told the council, ï¿½We are so tight financially.ï¿½

He added, ï¿½Our revenue projections for next year are flat.ï¿½

As a result, the city canï¿½t afford to give a pay raise to city employees for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1.

ï¿½We just could not find enough reoccurring revenue to fund a pay increase,ï¿½ Meyer said.

The proposed budget, however, does include better retirement benefits, which has the backing of council members.

Council members and city staff discussed placing a use tax measure on the ballot while eliminating a quarter-cent, sewer capital improvements sales tax. A use tax could generate about $2 million a year, money that could help fund general operations, Meyer said.

The sewer capital improvements tax is slated to expire Dec. 31, 2019.

City officials have estimated the use tax would generate about the same amount of revenue as the capital improvement sales tax.

The use tax would be levied on out-of-state purchases, and the rate would equal the total city sales tax rate charged on purchases in Cape Girardeau. The current sales tax is 2.75 percent. It would be lowered to 2.5 percent if the capital-improvement sales tax expires.

Council members voiced concern about the cityï¿½s heavy reliance on sales taxes.