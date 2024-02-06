All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 4, 2017

Cape city officials scrap plan for trolley rails sculpture

The city of Cape Girardeau has scrapped a plan to create a downtown sculpture out of rusted trolley rails, Mayor Harry Rediger said Thursday. “It’s right now a dead issue,” the mayor said. Rediger had championed the proposed sculpture, suggesting only a few weeks ago the city apply for a federal grant to fund 50 percent of the estimated $40,000 to $60,000 cost of the project...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Nathan Pierce discusses his proposed downtown sculpture using old trolley car rails July 11 in Cape Girardeau.
Nathan Pierce discusses his proposed downtown sculpture using old trolley car rails July 11 in Cape Girardeau.Laura Simon

The city of Cape Girardeau has scrapped a plan to create a downtown sculpture out of rusted trolley rails, Mayor Harry Rediger said Thursday.

“It’s right now a dead issue,” the mayor said.

Rediger had championed the proposed sculpture, suggesting only a few weeks ago the city apply for a federal grant to fund 50 percent of the estimated $40,000 to $60,000 cost of the project.

City staff said last month the city could dip into its Riverfront Region Economic Development Fund, which is financed partly with Isle Casino Cape Girardeau gaming revenue, for the matching money.

But the funding plan was tabled at the July 24 city council meeting after the majority of council members opposed spending local tax money on the project.

An old trolley rail awaits removal from the intersection of Broadway and Lorimier Street by a Fronabarger Concreters crew May 4, 2012.
An old trolley rail awaits removal from the intersection of Broadway and Lorimier Street by a Fronabarger Concreters crew May 4, 2012.Fred Lynch

Council members including Rediger then suggested an effort could be made to raise funds privately. Such funding would be needed if the city were to apply for a grant from the Delta Regional Authority.

The authority is an independent, federal agency that serves 252 counties and parishes in the eight-state Mississippi Delta region.

A resolution authorizing a grant application is listed on the draft agenda for Monday’s council meeting.

But Rediger said Thursday city officials now have abandoned the sculpture project entirely for lack of local funding and have not applied for the grant.

With no private donations and the council’s opposition to spending local tax dollars on the project, “we just decided to drop it,” the mayor said.

Cape Girardeau sculptor Nathan Pierce had proposed fashioning art from the old trolley rails that were part of Cape Girardeau’s downtown history.

He said he came up with the idea after seeing the rusted steel dug up and removed as part of recent Main Street improvements.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Pierce proposed a sculpture that would tie together six to eight sections of rail. Erected upright, the rails would stand 18 to 20 feet in height.

It would have been lighted from the ground on the interior and exterior with a color-changing, LED lighting system.

Pierce proposed placing the “Time Tracks” sculpture on the southeast corner of the intersection of Main and Independence streets.

Pierce said he is “disappointed like everyone else” the project has been scrapped.

But he said he still wants to create a sculpture from the rails to highlight part of the city’s history.

Cape Girardeau had a trolley service from 1893 to 1934.

“The historical value of that is awesome,” he said of the old rails.

Pierce said he may create a smaller-scale sculpture from some of the rusted metal and enter it in the annual Broadway sculpture competition.

Winning sculptures are placed on display along Broadway for a year and then replaced with new selections the next year.

Rediger said he would like to see such a sculpture grace the Broadway corridor.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Pertinent address:

Main Street and Independence Street, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy