Cape city officials: Sales taxes key to capital improvements funding

The city of Cape Girardeau's ability to fund major capital improvements over the next five years depends on voters renewing a series of three sales taxes -- one each in 2018, 2019 and 2020, city officials said Monday.

Voters will decide whether to extend a 3/8th-cent sales tax for parks and stormwater improvements in April. In 2019, a capital improvement sales tax for sewer improvements is set to expire unless voters extend it. In 2020, voters will be asked to extend the transportation trust fund (TTF) sales tax for another five years, officials said.

But during a discussion of the proposed five-year plan for roads, sewer, water, information technology and facility improvements, Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard questioned how the city would maintain its streets if voters don't extend the transportation sales tax (TTF 6) two years from now.

"TTF 6 isn't a given," Guard said at Monday's study session.

Ward 5 Councilman Bob Fox replied, "Without TTF 6 a lot of projects won't be done."

City manager Scott Meyer said that without the half-cent, transportation sales tax, the city will be hard pressed to do more than patch potholes on its 233 miles of streets.

Meyer said it is important to spell out the city's capital improvement needs to the public as it looks to win voter approval to extend the sales taxes.

But even with sales taxes, "we just cannot do everything," Meyer told the council.

Under the city charter, the council annually approves a five-year capital improvements plan. The latest plan, now under discussion by the council, details projects proposed for fiscal years 2018 to 2023.

The proposed plan calls for spending $50.6 million on capital improvements over the next five years. Transportation improvements would account for 53 percent of the projects, development services director Alex McElroy said.

Another $153 million in proposed projects are unfunded, McElroy said.

Guard suggested revising the five-year plan to allocate more money to street repairs in the coming years.

He questioned whether the city should spend $3.5 million to conduct a traffic study and improve Independence Street from Gordonville Road to Sunset Boulevard in 2018-2019.