All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 22, 2018

Cape city manager: Pay raises not only item left out of fiscal 2019 spending plan; council approves body-worn cameras purchase for police

Cape Girardeau city staff cut hundreds of thousands of dollars in initial funding requests for the fiscal 2019 budget, city manager Scott Meyer told the city council Monday. Meyer said the decision not to provide a 2 percent or even a 1 percent pay raise for city staff was not the only funding request cut...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

Cape Girardeau city staff cut hundreds of thousands of dollars in initial funding requests for the fiscal 2019 budget, city manager Scott Meyer told the city council Monday.

Meyer said the decision not to provide a 2 percent or even a 1 percent pay raise for city staff was not the only funding request cut.

Initial funding requests totaled $680,000 above the available amount of revenue, he said.

Meyer said ï¿½a lot of thingsï¿½ were cut out of the budget, although he did not specify what else was left out of the spending plan.

The city manager said there was a lot of ï¿½give and takeï¿½ in drawing up the $71 million spending plan.

Council members expressed concern last week about the cityï¿½s inability to give city employees a pay raise.

Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard again expressed disappointment about the lack of a pay raise at Mondayï¿½s study session.

ï¿½We have a tight budget,ï¿½ he said.

But he said he is ï¿½happyï¿½ the proposed operating budget includes better retirement benefits, something council members and city staff have listed as a priority.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

During a brief regular session, the council with little comment approved an agreement Monday to purchase about 50 body-worn cameras for the police department.

The three-year service agreement with Getac Video Solutions for police body-worn cameras will cost almost $152,000. A federal Justice Department grant will provide $27,000 toward the total cost, city officials said.

Cpl. Ryan Droege told the council the department expects to receive the cameras and begin using them within the next three months.

Droege said the software is easy to use and the system allows officers to download video to the internet ï¿½cloudï¿½ within minutes.

The department tested different cameras before deciding which system to buy, he said.

Droege said police officers ï¿½donï¿½t always love change,ï¿½ but that they are looking forward to using the cameras, which attach easily to officersï¿½ uniforms.

The entire study session and regular meeting combined lasted only an hour.

Under a new format, the council held its study session and regular session back to back with no break between the two sessions as was previously the case.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy