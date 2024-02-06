Cape city, civic leaders unveil downtown trolley service

Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger wasn’t going to miss the bus.

Neither were several other city officials and civic leaders, who climbed aboard the new Downtown Trolley for an inaugural ride Thursday.

The 12-passenger minibus, wrapped on the outside to resemble an old-fashioned trolley, was unveiled at a 3:30 p.m. ceremony on Middle Street near Broadway. More than 30 people turned out for the ceremony.

The trolley was packed for the first trip, with about 10 people, including Rediger and Ward 3 Councilman Victor Gunn, standing in the vehicle’s aisle.

Downtown Trolley — the words are emblazoned on the vehicle — will make seven stops along the short route.

Mayor Harry Rediger climbs aboard Downtown Trolley near the intersection of Middle Street and Broadway on Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

Rediger said he hopes the public will embrace the trolley service, which runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

He said before the ceremony downtown merchants can help by marketing the free rides.

“We are very hopeful downtown merchants will embrace it,” Rediger told the crowd at the ceremony Thursday.

By offering free rides for the public, the trolley could alleviate downtown parking issues, Rediger said.

The mayor said the trolley rides are being offered on a trial basis for six months to see whether there is a demand for such service.

Sandwich-board signs will indicate the various trolley stops, which include several downtown parking lots.

The stops are:

Public parking lot at Broadway and Middle Street

Fountain Street by Marquette Tower

Public parking lot at Broadway and Main Street

Isle Casino Cape Girardeau

Public parking at Main and Independence streets

Public parking lot at 35 S. Spanish St.

Corner of Spanish and Themis streets

Marie Dullum of Cape Girardeau showed up for the inaugural ride.

“It’s great. This is cool,” she said after the ride.

Dullum said she plans to take future trips on the trolley, which will run from 4 to 11 p.m. Thursdays and from noon to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Before the ceremony, Rediger said the trial period may show the need to make changes to hours and trolley stops.

The Cape County Transit Authority (CTA) will operate the bus.