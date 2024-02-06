All sections
NewsJuly 14, 2017

Cape city, civic leaders unveil downtown trolley service

Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger wasn’t going to miss the bus. Neither were several other city officials and civic leaders, who climbed aboard the new Downtown Trolley for an inaugural ride Thursday. The 12-passenger minibus, wrapped on the outside to resemble an old-fashioned trolley, was unveiled at a 3:30 p.m. ceremony on Middle Street near Broadway. More than 30 people turned out for the ceremony...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
People wait in line for the inaugural ride on Downtown Trolley near the intersection of Middle Street and Broadway on Thursday in Cape Girardeau. More photos are in a gallery at semissourian.com.
Andrew J. Whitaker

Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger wasn’t going to miss the bus.

Neither were several other city officials and civic leaders, who climbed aboard the new Downtown Trolley for an inaugural ride Thursday.

The 12-passenger minibus, wrapped on the outside to resemble an old-fashioned trolley, was unveiled at a 3:30 p.m. ceremony on Middle Street near Broadway. More than 30 people turned out for the ceremony.

The trolley was packed for the first trip, with about 10 people, including Rediger and Ward 3 Councilman Victor Gunn, standing in the vehicle’s aisle.

Downtown Trolley — the words are emblazoned on the vehicle — will make seven stops along the short route.

Mayor Harry Rediger climbs aboard Downtown Trolley near the intersection of Middle Street and Broadway on Thursday in Cape Girardeau.
Andrew J. Whitaker

Rediger said he hopes the public will embrace the trolley service, which runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

He said before the ceremony downtown merchants can help by marketing the free rides.

“We are very hopeful downtown merchants will embrace it,” Rediger told the crowd at the ceremony Thursday.

By offering free rides for the public, the trolley could alleviate downtown parking issues, Rediger said.

The mayor said the trolley rides are being offered on a trial basis for six months to see whether there is a demand for such service.

Sandwich-board signs will indicate the various trolley stops, which include several downtown parking lots.

The stops are:

  • Public parking lot at Broadway and Middle Street
  • Fountain Street by Marquette Tower
  • Public parking lot at Broadway and Main Street
  • Isle Casino Cape Girardeau
  • Public parking at Main and Independence streets
  • Public parking lot at 35 S. Spanish St.
  • Corner of Spanish and Themis streets

Marie Dullum of Cape Girardeau showed up for the inaugural ride.

“It’s great. This is cool,” she said after the ride.

Dullum said she plans to take future trips on the trolley, which will run from 4 to 11 p.m. Thursdays and from noon to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Before the ceremony, Rediger said the trial period may show the need to make changes to hours and trolley stops.

The Cape County Transit Authority (CTA) will operate the bus.

Tom Mogelnicki, CTA executive director, said the $52,000 vehicle was purchased largely with a federal grant. The grant paid 80 percent of the cost.

The local match came in the form of $4,500 each from Cape Girardeau’s riverfront development fund and the convention and tourism fund, city finance director John Richbourg said.

Isle Casino Cape Girardeau and the Cape Girardeau Downtown Community Improvement District will pay operating costs, city and civic officials said.

No city funds will be spent to operate the trolley, Richbourg said.

Operating costs could total about $1,200 a week, Mogelnicki estimated. Over six months, the cost would be about $29,000.

Rediger said the Old Town Cape redevelopment organization’s marketing committee helped design the trolley wrap, which includes a wood paneling and arched-windows motif.

The group also came up with the name, Downtown Trolley.

Rediger recalled someone had suggested “Jolly Trolley,” but that idea was rejected.

The mayor said he is looking forward to adding an electric trolley bell to the bus.

Mogelnicki, the CTA director, said the bell has been ordered.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Pertinent address:

Broadway and Middle Street, Cape Girareau, Mo.

Fountain Street and Broadway, Cape Girareau, Mo.

Broadway and Main Street, Cape Girareau, Mo.

Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, Cape Girareau, Mo.

Main Street and Independence Street, Cape Girareau, Mo.

35 S. Spanish St., Cape Girareau, Mo.

Spanish Street and Themis Street, Cape Girareau, Mo.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

