Cape city, carGO 'deliver' legal dispute over liquor license issue

The City of Cape Girardeau has taken carGO transportation service to court over the issue of whether a liquor license is required to deliver alcohol.

James Stapleton, co-founder of carGO and a major investor along with local businessman Jeff Maurer, doesnï¿½t believe carGO needs a liquor license, and filed a motion to dismiss Tuesday in municipal court.

Stapleton equated his service with delivery of alcohol by companies such as Federal Express, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service, which, he said, deliver shipments of alcohol ï¿½countless times a day in Cape Girardeau.ï¿½

But city manager Scott Meyer said Tuesday those companies do not have mobile apps allowing customers to order alcohol directly through them.

ï¿½I donï¿½t think they advertise delivery of liquor,ï¿½ he said.

On the other hand, carGO does advertise such a service, Meyer said.

City officials said carGO needed a liquor license, but began making deliveries this spring without a license.

Stapleton said he was cited for not having a liquor license after one of his independent drivers delivered two bottles of alcohol, ordered by police chief Wes Blair, to a local hotel in May.

Two weeks later, the city cited Stapleton for delivering alcohol without a liquor license. Stapleton said the citation was issued after he had applied to the city for a liquor license, even though he didnï¿½t think he needed one, and only days before carGO received the city license.

His attorney, Shannon Peters of the Husch Blackwell law firm in St. Louis, has filed a motion to dismiss the case.

In city court Tuesday, Stapleton, with Peters by his side, pleaded not guilty to the offense.

Judge Teresa Bright-Pearson set a hearing on the motion for 3 p.m. July 19.

Speaking of municipal cases in general, the judge told those in court charged with city violations that if found guilty they could be subject to fines of up to $500 and/or 90 days in jail.

In the dismissal motion, Stapletonï¿½s attorney wrote, ï¿½Cape Girardeauï¿½s effort to fit a square peg in a round hole for the purpose of punishing carGOï¿½s innovative business model should be rejected by this court.ï¿½

According to the motion, the city code ï¿½contains no provisions that would put a reasonable business such as carGO or its agent Mr. Stapleton on notice that the conduct at issue would be sanctionable. As a result, the citation at issue and its corresponding punishment violate Mr. Stapletonï¿½s right to due process of law, and must be dismissed,ï¿½

Stapleton said in advance of Tuesdayï¿½s court appearance the city ordinance is ï¿½outdatedï¿½ and doesnï¿½t reflect todayï¿½s on-demand delivery services.

City ordinance requires a liquor license to brew, sell to customers as a retailer or distribute alcohol as a wholesaler, he said.

ï¿½Everyone of those categories requires that the entity is selling the product,ï¿½ Stapleton said. But carGO doesnï¿½t fall into any of those categories, he said. ï¿½We are not selling alcohol.ï¿½

But Meyer, the city manager, said people are purchasing alcohol via the carGO mobile app as opposed to purchasing alcohol directly from the retailer.