All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 6, 2019

Cape Chamber president John Mehner: Startup businesses 'critical' to economic development

Start-up businesses have become “a critical part of economic development,” Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner said Friday. Mehner was one of three panelists who spoke to chamber members at First Friday Coffee about economic development efforts...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

Start-up businesses have become “a critical part of economic development,” Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner said Friday.

Mehner was one of three panelists who spoke to chamber members at First Friday Coffee about economic development efforts.

Alyssa Phares, senior director of sales and strategy for the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Chris Carnell, co-founder of Codefi, a business incubator that has sparked development of startup technology companies, were the other panelists at the gathering, held at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.

Mehner said there is a need for skilled workers. The area’s low unemployment also hampers efforts to recruit employers, he said.

The chamber is studying ways to keep high school and Southeast Missouri State University graduates here in the workforce, Mehner said.

Codefi has played a major role in economic development, according to Mehner.

Carnell said Codefi focuses on startup businesses and tech companies. Through its efforts, 160 jobs have been created, he said.

According to Carnell, the region lacks skilled computer programmers, which are in high demand in today’s economy.

“We just need to get people interested in computer programming,” he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Development of a “youth coding league” is teaching middle-school students the skills of computer programming. By the fall, the league will have expanded to 40 area schools involving 1,000 students, Carnell said.

Mehner said Cape Girardeau also benefits from being home to Southeast Missouri State University. The school aids economic development, particularly in “this new entrepreneurial world,” he said.

Phares said conventions, sports tournaments and tourism efforts are the least understood component of economic development.

She said the convention and visitors bureau seeks to market Cape Girardeau to draw people to the area.

“We’re marketing outside of Cape Girardeau,” she said.

According to Phares, the Cape Girardeau area would benefit from having a major museum or attraction that would draw visitors traveling along Interstate 55.

Mehner told the chamber crowd economic development involves more than recruiting new businesses. It also seeks to retain existing businesses.

“Saving 50 jobs is at least as important as recruiting new businesses,” he said.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maint...
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay mo...
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-to...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy