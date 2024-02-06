Start-up businesses have become “a critical part of economic development,” Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner said Friday.

Mehner was one of three panelists who spoke to chamber members at First Friday Coffee about economic development efforts.

Alyssa Phares, senior director of sales and strategy for the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Chris Carnell, co-founder of Codefi, a business incubator that has sparked development of startup technology companies, were the other panelists at the gathering, held at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.

Mehner said there is a need for skilled workers. The area’s low unemployment also hampers efforts to recruit employers, he said.

The chamber is studying ways to keep high school and Southeast Missouri State University graduates here in the workforce, Mehner said.

Codefi has played a major role in economic development, according to Mehner.

Carnell said Codefi focuses on startup businesses and tech companies. Through its efforts, 160 jobs have been created, he said.

According to Carnell, the region lacks skilled computer programmers, which are in high demand in today’s economy.

“We just need to get people interested in computer programming,” he said.