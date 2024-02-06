Cape airport soars with 10,000 boardings, more funding

The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport has drawn more than 10,000 passenger boardings this calendar year, opening the door to another $850,000 in federal funding for the airport, city officials said Wednesday.

The 10,000-boardings threshold was reached last week for the first time in more than two decades, airport manager Bruce Loy said.

Loy said he expects the airport will have experienced “somewhere between” 11,000 and 12,000 boardings by the end of the year.

“This has been a long time coming and we couldn’t be happier,” Loy said. “That is truly quite an accomplishment.”

Cape Girardeau’s airport in the past received $150,000 annually in federal funding. Now, it will receive $1 million annually.

At that level, the airport can combine federal funds with local tax revenue approved by voters in August to build a new control tower and terminal for the regional airport, city officials said.

The city recently secured $600,000 in federal grant money to help fund airport improvements as a result of a new federal law, which provides additional funding to small airports that have at least 8,000 passenger boardings in a year.

The local airport had 8,891 passenger boardings in 2018, according to city officials.

But the long-term goal was always to reach the 10,000-boardings mark and the $1 million coming with it.