Capaha Park's splash pad opening likely delayed until 2020

Cape Girardeau's new splash pad has yet to make a splash. It's still not operational and may not open until next spring, city parks and recreation director Julia Jones said Wednesday.

Site work on the $470,000 project at Capaha Park began last fall with removal of concrete remnants of the city's first public swimming pool, which was closed in 1955, filled in with dirt and planted over.

The splash pad and the plumbing work were done this spring, Jones said.

The pad will have water features ranging from sprays to a "bubbler," Jones told the Southeast Missourian in June. "I think there are going to be 16 different elements."

City officials had hoped to open the splash pad this summer, but that did not happen.

Jones said she's unsure whether the city will open the splash pad this fall. "We will just have to see how all that timing works out," she said.

Part of the project involves construction of a restroom facility that will also house the pumps and mechanics of the adjacent splash pad.

Drainage improvements had to be made at the site before construction could begin on the restroom facility.

The mechanical equipment can't be installed until the restroom building is finished, Jones said.

Work on the restroom structure was delayed for months after bids for the masonry work came in more than twice as high as the city had estimated.

"We had to rebid twice," she said. "The second time, nobody bid on it."

Jones said the situation resulted from the fact "there are very few masonry companies and everyone is super, super busy; so, they can command a high price."