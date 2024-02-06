Auditor candidate calls for more transparency in state government

Missouri state auditor candidate David Wasinger called for greater transparency in state government during a visit Thursday to Cape Girardeau.

"My goal is to clean up Jefferson City and restore confidence in state government," the Republican candidate said in a sit-down interview with the Southeast Missourian in advance of a gathering with GOP supporters.

Wasinger, who grew up in Hannibal, Missouri, is one of four GOP candidates competing in the August primary. The winner will take on Democratic Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway in the November general election.

Wasinger said he is the only certified public accountant among the Republican candidates. In addition to being an accountant, Wasinger is a St. Louis attorney.

Voters, he said, want a state auditor who has the qualifications needed to conduct audits.

Wasinger gained national recognition after the 2008 financial crisis when he filed suit against Countrywide Home Loans. The litigation, coupled with legal efforts in New York City, led to major settlements with Wall Street banks, according to Wasinger's campaign literature.

In an effort to make state government actions more transparent, he said he favors strengthening Missouri's Sunshine Law to make government records more accessible to the public.

The open-records law does not require state lawmakers to disclose requested emails. Wasinger said he believes emails involving governmental business should be open records.

Missouri's Sunshine Law needs to be updated "to catch up" with today's technology involving emails, online texts and text-deleting apps. Such apps provide a way for government officials and lawmakers to get around the Sunshine Law, which Wasinger believes is wrong.

Wasinger said the state needs a modern, online "portal" that allows Missourians to readily access information on the state budget and how tax dollars are being spent.