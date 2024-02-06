Attorney Mark Welker to run for prosecuting attorney

Cape Girardeau attorney Mark Welker announced his candidacy for prosecuting attorney Friday, stating he wants ï¿½to protect the families of Cape Girardeau County.ï¿½

Welker announced his candidacy in a news release after Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh announced earlier in the day he is resigning to take a position as general counsel to Gov. Mike Parson.

ï¿½I am a committed and passionate servant of our community and feel that now is the right time,ï¿½ he said of his decision to run for office.

ï¿½As prosecuting attorney, I will be accountable to the citizens and be their voice in the courtroom. I will uphold the highest ethical standards so we can all be proud of our criminal justice system,ï¿½ he said in the release.

Welker will be a candidate in the Aug. 7 Republican primary election. The general election is slated for Nov. 6.

Welker is a member of The Limbaugh Firm. He is president of the Cape Girardeau County Young Lawyers and is a member of the governing board for the Young Lawyers of the Missouri Bar.