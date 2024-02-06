Attorney Mark Welker to run for prosecuting attorney

Cape Girardeau attorney Mark Welker announced his candidacy for prosecuting attorney Friday, stating he wants ï¿½to protect the families of Cape Girardeau County.ï¿½
Welker announced his candidacy in a news release after Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh announced earlier in the day he is resigning to take a position as general counsel to Gov. Mike Parson.
ï¿½I am a committed and passionate servant of our community and feel that now is the right time,ï¿½ he said of his decision to run for office.
ï¿½As prosecuting attorney, I will be accountable to the citizens and be their voice in the courtroom. I will uphold the highest ethical standards so we can all be proud of our criminal justice system,ï¿½ he said in the release.
Welker will be a candidate in the Aug. 7 Republican primary election. The general election is slated for Nov. 6.
Welker is a member of The Limbaugh Firm. He is president of the Cape Girardeau County Young Lawyers and is a member of the governing board for the Young Lawyers of the Missouri Bar.
Entering the race, Welker carries the support and endorsement of many Cape Girardeau County leaders, including former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox and former Cape Girardeau Mayor Al Spradling III.
Kinder said, ï¿½Iï¿½ve known Mark for years and Markï¿½s strong character and family background, combined with his experience in the law, will make him a first-rate prosecutor. Mark has my strong support.ï¿½
Fox said, ï¿½Mark is an excellent attorney with the kind of character and integrity that we need as a prosecuting attorney. He has my overwhelming support and will continue the outstanding work of Chris Limbaugh.ï¿½
Spradling said in the release, ï¿½I have known Mark professionally and socially for the last six years and know he is very competent, ethical and is a fair individual who I believe will uphold the office of Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney honorably and proficiently, protecting those individuals and businesses who have been victims of crime.ï¿½
Mark and his wife, Callie, are lifelong residents of Cape Girardeau County. Welker is an active member of the Cape Girardeau West Rotary Club, where he serves as secretary of the organizationï¿½s board of directors. He also serves as deputy treasurer of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee and vice chairman of the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport Advisory Board. He is a board member of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.