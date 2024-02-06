As many as 1,000 retired teachers won’t be visiting the Missouri Capitol because of the installation of metal detectors, according to the group’s executive director.

Local lawmakers insist it is sensible security.

The Missouri Retired Teachers Association announced last week it would cancel its seventh annual “Legislative Day” at the state Capitol next month because of what it stated were “increased security measures by the new administration” of Gov. Eric Greitens.

Three metal detectors have been installed at three of the entrances to the Capitol. Security guards began screening visitors last week.

In an email to its members, MRTA executive director Jim Kreider wrote, “These new security measures present complications and logistical problems for getting over 1,000 members through security and into the Capitol building in a timely manner.”

Kreider added, “We cannot ask our members to stand outside in line waiting to go through security for any length of time, particularly if the weather is bad.”

He wrote, “To add insult to injury, all materials and meals/equipment must also be screened.”

He told his group’s members, “We are so very disappointed with the lack of access to the Capitol that is now in place.”

The association now plans to have its members write, email or call their legislators Feb. 15.

But Republican state Reps. Donna Lichtenegger and Kathy Swan and state Sen. Wayne Wallingford defended the use of metal detectors.

All three lawmakers said the Capitol at one time had metal detectors but have not had any detectors in place during their tenures.

Wallingford, of Cape Girardeau, said he believes the association’s response was an overreaction to a legitimate security move.

The state senator said it is “unfortunate” visitors have to be screened with metal detectors.

“I am very sad we have come to this point,” he said. Wallingford added, “It is a crazy world out there.”

Lichtenegger, of Jackson, and Swan, of Cape Girardeau, agreed the metal detectors have been installed to help protect not only lawmakers and staff, but the many visitors to the Capitol.

Swan said the metal detectors are “an inconvenience,” but they are there for “everybody’s safety.”

She said the metal detectors have been in place for only a week.

“We are working through the logistics,” she said, adding she expects the system to “operate more smoothly” over time.