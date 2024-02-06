Area lawmakers review highs, lows of legislative session

Area lawmakers celebrated the passage of pro-business bills in the state legislative session that ended Friday.

Making Missouri a right-to-work state, blocking cities from raising the minimum wage, tort reform and increased state funding for public schools were among the Legislature’s achievements this session, area lawmakers said.

The GOP-led Legislature also passed the REAL ID bill, allowing Missourians to obtain identification cards that meet federal standards, and a measure that allows ride-hailing transportation networks such as Uber to expand.

State Rep. Rick Francis, R-Perryville, called it “a solid session.”

But there were disappointments, too.

Holly Rehder

Missouri remains the only state without a statewide prescription database to help fight the opioid-abuse problem.

Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, architect of the prescription-database bill in the House, was unable to shepherd through a compromise between the House and Senate before the session ended.

“I think we were so close,” she said Tuesday.

Rehder, who is seeking the House speakership for the 2019 and 2020 legislative sessions, said she would like to see Gov. Eric Greitens call a special session this year to address the issue.

“I think now is the only time to get it done,” she said.

Kathy Swan

She said as more and more counties establish a prescription-drug database, lawmakers will have less desire to approve a statewide program.

State Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, said the Legislature’s passage of a budget bill that fully funds the foundation formula for public schools “was one of the biggest highlights.”

Swan said lawmakers also were successful in approving pro-business tort reform.

Swan’s measure to keep sex offenders away from children’s museums passed as an amendment on two other pieces of legislation.

The House approved a total ban on lobbyist gifts for lawmakers, but the measure did not pass the Senate, where there was opposition.