Area braces for first significant snow fall

The first significant snowfall of the season is forecast to hit this area tonight into Thursday morning.

About 3 inches of snow is expected, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Area residents woke up to a dusting of snow Tuesday morning.

But a winter storm moving out of Texas could result in heavier precipitation as early as this afternoon, said meteorologist Kevin Smith with the NWS office in Paducah, Kentucky.

Southeast Missouri initially could see rain before changing to snow, he said Tuesday. While 3 inches of snow is expected, Smith said, ï¿½it could be more than that. It could be less.ï¿½

Little ice is predicted.

The storm is expected to exit the area Thursday morning. Still, the storm could make for a challenging morning commute, Smith said.

Highs are expected in the upper 30s, but temperatures will drop quickly tonight, Smith said. The most intensive storm activity is expected this evening, he said.

Low temperatures will prevail again Thursday, Smith said.

He advised motorists to prepare in advance for the storm.

Public works crews in Cape Girardeau and Jackson have geared up for the winter weather.

Kent Peetz, Jackson public works director, said, ï¿½We started getting our trucks ready last week.ï¿½