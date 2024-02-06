Aquatic center group OKs consultant

A 21-member ad hoc committee will rely on the services of a consultant to develop plans for an indoor aquatic center in Cape Girardeau.

Committee chairman and Cape Girardeau school board president Jeff Glenn said Counsilman-Hunsaker, an aquatics design and consulting firm based in St. Louis, will aid the planning effort.

The committee met for the first time Wednesday at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce office.

A contract has yet to be signed with the firm.

Glenn said after the meeting he doesn't know if the city or the school district will pay for the consulting services or if the two entities will split the cost. Glenn said he doesn't know how much the consulting work will cost.

The committee is the second advisory group to tackle the aquatic project.

A six-member committee of Cape Girardeau city and school district representatives spent months last year considering needs for an indoor aquatic center. The group, on a divided vote, recommended a new aquatic center be located next to Jefferson Elementary School.

The City Council and the school board approved the recommendation. The two elected boards also will have the final say on the project after the newer committee finishes its work, Glenn said.

Counsilman-Hunsaker sought to advise the earlier committee last year, but was not chosen.

The city last fall hired a Colorado-based consulting firm to perform a feasibility study parks and recreation director Julia Jones estimated would cost between $45,000 and $55,000.

Mayor Bob Fox told the new committee it could benefit from having the advice of a different consultant than the one chosen by the earlier advisory board.

"I think it is a good idea to get different views," Fox said.

Committee member Clay Hahs, who served on the original committee and now serves on the new board, said Counsilman-Hunsaker has great expertise in designing aquatic centers.

Former Mayor Jay Knudtson, a committee member, said the group needs to adhere to a tight time frame. "We don't have time to fool around," he said.