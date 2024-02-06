Five medical-marijuana dispensaries have been proposed for Cape Girardeau while Jackson may have a cultivation facility and Perryville, Missouri, could land two cultivation businesses and a manufacturing facility, according to pre-applications filed with the state.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services made available information on 554 pre-applications filed statewide as of last week. The state will start accepting formal applications on Aug. 3.

Applicants to operate dispensaries in Cape Girardeau include:

Noah's Arc of Missouri, based in Chesterfield

Green Med of Perryville

Edward Baker of Ellsinore

Sara Gunther-Jackson of Cape Girardeau

Nirvana Bliss IV LLC, of Fenton (no relation to the writer of this report)

Applicant for a cultivation facility in Jackson:

Noah's Arc of Missouri

Applicants for cultivation and manufacturing facilities in Perryville:

Natures Med MO LLC of Sunset Hills (cultivation and manufacturing)

MoCannaHealth LLC of St. Charles (cultivation)

Most of the applicants also have filed paperwork for other medical-marijuana facilities in other locations around the state.

Sara Gunther-Jackson said she wants to open a dispensary. Her pre-application proposes Cape Girardeau, where she has lived for the past 15 years, as a possible location. But she said Wednesday she may instead seek out a location in Madison County or Iron County.

The Southeast Missourian left email and phone messages with all of the applicants. Only three could be reached for comment.

A MoCannaHealth spokesman, who declined to be named, said the company owns a greenhouse in Perryville that could be used to grow marijuana and has existing medical-marijuana enterprises in Oklahoma and Colorado.

Looking statewide

Jeffrey Aboussie, director of governmental affairs for Noah's Arc, said Wednesday that his company applied for 11 licenses across the state: five for dispensaries, three for cultivation facilities and three to manufacture marijuana-infused products.

"If you look at our pre-applications, we have kind of covered the five major areas of the state of Missouri," he said.

Noah's Arc wants to operate medical-marijuana businesses in the Cape Girardeau, Springfield, Kansas City, Columbia and St. Louis areas.

Aboussie said the firm is now looking at possible sites. "Some may be a build out, some may be a ground up, some may be finding the right storefront/retail location that fits the need," he said.

Aboussie said his company submitted pre-applications before many cities began writing ordinances to regulate the new industry.

"We do know there are some municipalities that are pushing back on dispensaries, and we may choose to go to another neighboring municipality if we find out that people are just adamantly opposed," he said.