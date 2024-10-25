Anne Limbaugh dies, leaves legacy of caring

Anne Limbaugh, whose legacy of caring helped shape Cape Girardeau, died Wednesday at her home in St. Louis after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was 87.

Friends on Thursday remembered the longtime Cape Girardeau resident as a kind and caring person who always sought to help others.

Cape Girardeau resident Mary Kasten, a former state representative, remembered Anne Limbaugh was “always helping someone out.”

Kasten added, “She was just a caring, loving person. I certainly will miss her.”

The wife of former federal Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr., Anne Limbaugh was active in community service from 1951 to 1983 while living in Cape Girardeau.

She and her husband subsequently moved to St. Louis.

She and others organized the Cape Girardeau Civic Center to help disadvantaged children and families. She established a well-baby clinic, which provided free inoculations for more than 5,000 infants and children.

She founded the Meals on Wheels program to deliver meals to the elderly.

She was the first president of Mid-America Teen Challenge, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center. She formed the Teen Challenge thrift store to raise funds for the center.

As a charter member of the Southeast Hospital Auxiliary, she established the hospital’s snack bar.

Early on, the Cape Girardeau Jaycees honored her as the “Outstanding Young Woman of the Year.”

She directed the Southeast Missouri Council on the Arts for 10 years and assisted with numerous other programs and services.

Peter Kinder, a former lieutenant governor of Missouri and friend of the Limbaugh family, said Anne Limbaugh aided “the underprivileged” in Cape Girardeau for more than three decades.

“She was constantly involved in helping the less fortunate,” he recalled.