Airport officials: Control tower short on staff

The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport’s control tower remains understaffed as the workload has increased, tower chief Larry Davis said.

The tower once operated with four controllers. But after the fourth controller retired in August 2009, the city has budgeted for only three controllers since then, reducing the number of hours of tower operation, airport manager Bruce Loy said.

Cape Girardeau’s tower is manned 10 hours a day, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. The tower operates with three controllers. But when a controller is on vacation or out for medical reasons or family emergencies, the tower only has two operators to handle air traffic control.

The result is in many cases, “someone is working alone,” Davis said.

In times of heavy air traffic, it can be difficult for one person to handle the workload, he said.

Scott Roberts communicates with a pilot Thursday from the local-controller position in the control tower at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Fred Lynch

There are times a controller is so busy, he has to wait to go to the bathroom, Davis said.

Two air-traffic controllers on duty at the same time allows one controller to concentrate on aircraft that are taking off while the other controller communicates with pilots in the air, he said.

“When we had four controllers, we always had overlapping shifts,” Davis said.

Federal Aviation Administration rules prohibit air-traffic controllers from working more than 10 hours a day.

According to Davis, aviation traffic at the airport increased nearly 65 percent in September and is up 44 percent for the year. Those numbers reflected only aviation traffic during times the tower was manned, airport officials said.

Through the first nine months of this year, recorded aviation traffic totaled 23,549, compared to 17,654 a year ago, Loy said. Flight training, a better economy and lower fuel prices account for the traffic increase, he said.

Davis said an airport tower ideally should have a minimum staffing of four controllers including the tower chief.

Davis, Loy and airport board members view it as a safety issue.

“It’s a lot like being a firefighter,” Davis said, explaining fire-department staffing is determined by how many firefighters are needed for public safety. The same holds true for air-traffic control, he said.

Towers should not be staffed on the basis of times when there is minimal air traffic, but when there is heavy traffic, Davis said.

Loy said air-traffic controllers have a public-safety role.

“I am of the opinion it is like fire and police,” he said.