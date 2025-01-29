John Morris Jr.

John Thomas Morris Jr., 79, of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born Oct. 11, 1945, in Cape Girardeau to John Thomas and Nadine Summerland Morris Sr. He married Linda Seabaugh on April 27, 1968, in Cape Girardeau.
John worked for the Southeast Missourian for 15 years. He was head of maintenance for Green Acres Apartments for 22 years. He was the owner of Morris BBQ in Cape Girardeau and was well known for his delicious barbecue.
He was a jack of all trades. There was nothing John couldn’t do, from painting trucks, cooking, raising animals to building just about anything. He loved Westerns and a good cup of coffee. He had a huge heart and dearly loved his family.
John is survived by his wife, Linda Morris; daughter, Dara Morris of Cape Girardeau; and two grandchildren, Emily (Michael) Mathis and Shawn Amos.
You may have loved us first, but we will always love you last. We love you most of all, Papa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and two sisters.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
