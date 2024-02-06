Births 9-28-24

Glasco
Daughter to Jorden Alexander Glasco and Emily Renee Prather of Wolf Lake, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:50 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. Name, Georgia Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Third daughter. Prather is the daughter of Lewis W. Prather Jr. of Martinsburg, West Virginia. Glasco is the son of Diane Belcher of Wolf Lake and Kerry and Sandy Glasco of Jonesboro, Illinois.
Mayhall
Son to Timothy Jordan and Megan Marie Mayhall of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:54 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. Name, Tripp Jordan. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Mayhall is the former Megan McDonald, daughter of Donna McDonald of Cape Girardeau. She is a speech-language pathologist at LifeCare. Mayhall is the son of Leonard and Pamela Mayhall of Sikeston. He is a production supervisor with Manac USA.
Yant
Son to William Henry Cantrell and Hannah Michelle Yant of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:42 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Name, Xander Henry. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Yant is employed by Loves Travel Stops. Cantrell works for JB Hawks.
Hamm
Daughter to John Paul and Amanda Marie Hamm of Benton, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:31 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Name, Hazel Jean. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Sixth child, third daughter. Mrs. Hamm is the former Amanda Essner, daughter of Ralph and Donna Essner of Kelso. Hamm is the son of Larry and Paulette Hamm of New Hamburg. Mr. and Mrs. Hamm are both nurse practitioners with Saint Francis Medical Healthcare System.
Darter
Daughter to Michael Joseph and Kailey Paige Darter of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:02 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. Name, Indy Jo. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Michael Darter is a business owner.
Mayberry
Son to Ron Lee Mayberry ad Mariesha Linnae' Baker of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:38 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. Name, Langstyn Kai. Weight, 7 pounds, 5.8 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Baker is the daughter of Brian and Lakesha Hamby of Jackson. Mayberry is the son of Ron and Sandy Mayberry of Jackson. He is an over-the-road truck driver with Byron L. Lang Inc.
Davis
Daughter to Kyle Gabriel and Laura Jean Davis of Marble Hill, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:52 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. Name, Winnie Jean Gabrielle. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Mrs. Davis is the former Laura Moring, daughter of Allen Moring of Marble Hill and Chuck and Sharon Cathcart of Marble Hill. She is a stay-at-home mother. Davis is the son of Rusty and Tina Davis of Advance. He works for Capital Sand Proppants LLC.
Haertling
Son to Brett Logan and Jamie Marissa Sue Haertling of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:31 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. Name, Haysen Glen. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son Mrs. Haertling is the former Jamie King, daughter of Susan Harrison-King and James King of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mother. Haertling is the son of Alvera Christine Haertling and Stanley Haertling of Jackson. He is employed by Buzzi Unicem USA.
Pritchett
Daughter to Harold Andrew and Kaitlyn Sierra Pritchett of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:02 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Name, Ripley Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Pritchett is the former Kaitlyn Colegate, daughter of Mike Colegate of Thebes, Illinois. She is a self-employed artist. Pritchett is the son of the late Mike Pritchett and the late Tonya Pritchett. He is a credit analyst with U.S. Bank.
Newell
Daughter to Austin Riley and Kaylee Nicole Newell of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:41 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Name, Phoenix Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Newell is the former Kaylee Lehmann, daughter of Sandy Lehmann and Chad Lehmann of Marble Hill. Newell is the son of Tara Newell-Koehler of Jackson and Ike Newell of Jackson. He is a welder with Luhr Crosby, LLC.
Landfair
Daughter to Allontte Damar Landfair and Carris Le'Ann Hunt of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:20 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. Name, Arris Da'Nyla. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Hunt is the daughter of Katherine Henderson of Lilbourn and Jerome Smith of Marston. She is a nurse. Landfair is the son of Tawonda Landfair of North Carolina. He is a driver.
Winford
Son to O'Bryan M. Winford and Saudia M. Hudgies of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:25 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. Name, O'Myrr TaVon. Weight, 3 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Hudgies is the daughter of Doris McLeod of Cape Girardeau and Thomas Hudgies. Winford is the son of Vaughn Shepherd of Marston and Elise Shepherd.
Hughes
Son to Alex Kurtis and Anna Elisabeth Hughes of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. Name, Ezra James. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Hughes is the former Anna Miller, daughter of Marvin and Kelly Miller of Jackson. She is a hospice registered nurse with Saint Francis Healthcare System. Hughes is the son of Doug and Jennifer Hughes of Bourbon. He is a card services specialist with MRV Banks.
Flood
Son to Michael Ray Thomas and Miranda Mae Flood of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:36 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. Name, Jesse Wayne. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Flood is the former Miranda Burnham, daughter of Daniel Burnham Jr. of Fenton, Michigan, and Theresa Beckman of Lewisburg, Tennessee. She is a safety health environmental manager at Unilever. Flood is the son of Kelly Flood of Flint, Michigan, and Nancy Coronado of Littlefield, Texas. He works in construction.
Meyer
Son to Matthew Allen Meyer and Mikayla Florence Carr of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:34 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. Name, Ayden Allen. Weight, 8 pounds, 1.8 ounces. Third child, second son. Carr is the daughter of Kristy Carr and Josh Carr of Jackson. She is a certified nursing assistant in the post anesthesia care unit at Saint Francis Medical Center. Meyer is the son of Paul and Bridget Straedey of Jackson and Glenn Meyer Jr. of Steeleville, Illinois. He works for Midwest Meter.
Barker
Son to Austin Tylor Keith and Carolyn Renee Barker of Marble Hill, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Name, Luke Wyatt. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Eighth child, sixth son. Mrs. Barker is the former Carolyn Shane. She is employed by Advantage Home Care.
Diebold
Daughter to Jeff Lawrence and Melanie Suzanne Diebold of Benton, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Name, Eva Dean. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Diebold is the former Melanie Cowell, daughter of Dean and Tammy Cowell of Scopus. She is a dental hygienist with Bennett Family Dentistry. Diebold is the son of Lawrence and Christina Diebold of Kelso. He is a continuous improvement manager with Tetra Pak.
Tunnell
Son to Eric Dewayne Tunnell and Stephanie Allison Nacole Edwards of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:01 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. Name, Eric Dewayne II. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Third son. Edwards is the daughter of Kelley Edwards Taylor and Nick Taylor of Dexter. She works at Kidd's Gas Station. Tunnell is the son of Linda Kay Tunnell of Cape Girardeau. He is a forklift operator with DHL.
Perry
Son to Will S. and Danielle Y. Perry of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:48 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. Name, William Harrison. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Perry is the former Danielle Stueve, daughter of Roy and Ann Stueve of Festus. She is employed by AT&T. Perry is the son of Dr. Robert and Jane Perry of Sikeston. He is a small business owner.
