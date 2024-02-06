Births 9-28-24

Glasco

Daughter to Jorden Alexander Glasco and Emily Renee Prather of Wolf Lake, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:50 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. Name, Georgia Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Third daughter. Prather is the daughter of Lewis W. Prather Jr. of Martinsburg, West Virginia. Glasco is the son of Diane Belcher of Wolf Lake and Kerry and Sandy Glasco of Jonesboro, Illinois.

Mayhall

Son to Timothy Jordan and Megan Marie Mayhall of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:54 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. Name, Tripp Jordan. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Mayhall is the former Megan McDonald, daughter of Donna McDonald of Cape Girardeau. She is a speech-language pathologist at LifeCare. Mayhall is the son of Leonard and Pamela Mayhall of Sikeston. He is a production supervisor with Manac USA.

Yant

Son to William Henry Cantrell and Hannah Michelle Yant of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:42 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Name, Xander Henry. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Yant is employed by Loves Travel Stops. Cantrell works for JB Hawks.

Hamm

Daughter to John Paul and Amanda Marie Hamm of Benton, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:31 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Name, Hazel Jean. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Sixth child, third daughter. Mrs. Hamm is the former Amanda Essner, daughter of Ralph and Donna Essner of Kelso. Hamm is the son of Larry and Paulette Hamm of New Hamburg. Mr. and Mrs. Hamm are both nurse practitioners with Saint Francis Medical Healthcare System.

Darter

Daughter to Michael Joseph and Kailey Paige Darter of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:02 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. Name, Indy Jo. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Michael Darter is a business owner.

Mayberry

Son to Ron Lee Mayberry ad Mariesha Linnae' Baker of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:38 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. Name, Langstyn Kai. Weight, 7 pounds, 5.8 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Baker is the daughter of Brian and Lakesha Hamby of Jackson. Mayberry is the son of Ron and Sandy Mayberry of Jackson. He is an over-the-road truck driver with Byron L. Lang Inc.

Davis

Daughter to Kyle Gabriel and Laura Jean Davis of Marble Hill, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:52 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. Name, Winnie Jean Gabrielle. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Mrs. Davis is the former Laura Moring, daughter of Allen Moring of Marble Hill and Chuck and Sharon Cathcart of Marble Hill. She is a stay-at-home mother. Davis is the son of Rusty and Tina Davis of Advance. He works for Capital Sand Proppants LLC.

Haertling

Son to Brett Logan and Jamie Marissa Sue Haertling of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:31 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. Name, Haysen Glen. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son Mrs. Haertling is the former Jamie King, daughter of Susan Harrison-King and James King of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mother. Haertling is the son of Alvera Christine Haertling and Stanley Haertling of Jackson. He is employed by Buzzi Unicem USA.

Pritchett

Daughter to Harold Andrew and Kaitlyn Sierra Pritchett of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:02 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Name, Ripley Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Pritchett is the former Kaitlyn Colegate, daughter of Mike Colegate of Thebes, Illinois. She is a self-employed artist. Pritchett is the son of the late Mike Pritchett and the late Tonya Pritchett. He is a credit analyst with U.S. Bank.

Newell

Daughter to Austin Riley and Kaylee Nicole Newell of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:41 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Name, Phoenix Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Newell is the former Kaylee Lehmann, daughter of Sandy Lehmann and Chad Lehmann of Marble Hill. Newell is the son of Tara Newell-Koehler of Jackson and Ike Newell of Jackson. He is a welder with Luhr Crosby, LLC.