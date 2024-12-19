Births 12/19/24

Daughter to Gage Austin McMullin and Savannah Grace Hewitt of Chaffee, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:39 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. Name, Sylvie Blair. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Hewitt is the daughter of Ashley Sandusky of Oran and Bobby Sandusky of Millersville. She is employed by Missouri Plastic and Hand Surgery. McMullin is the son of Krissy Barnhart and Scott Barnhart of Chaffee. He works for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Riley

Son to David Eugene Riley Jr. and Jennifer Marie Hall of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:54 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Name, Bowen Marshall. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Fifth child, second son. Hall is the former Jennifer Steele, daughter of Mary and Robert McPherson of West Frankfort, Illinois, and Troy and Thelma Steele of Potosi. She is a respiratory therapist. Riley is the son of David Riley of Benton ad Vickie and Rick Rogers of Missouri. He is a registered nurse.

Linville

Son to Joseph Roger Linville and Brandie Nikole Wallace of Marble Hill, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:21 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Name, Kolton River Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third son. Wallace is the daughter of Bill and Michelle Wallace of Glen Allen. She is a stay-at-home mama. Linville is the son of Myra Clifton of Branson. He is a master towboat captain.