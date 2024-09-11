Births 11-9-24

Bautista
Son to Talia Abalina Pate-Bautista of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:54 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. Name, Zayden Alexander. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Pate-Bautista is the daughter of Kimberly Bautista and Salomon Bautista of Sikeston. She works for Goodwill.
Adams
Daughter to David Andrew and Jessica Sue Adams of Perryville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:34 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. Name, Anniston Lynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Sixth child, fifth daughter. Mrs. Adams is the daughter of Rachael Smith of Perryville. Adams is the son of Tim and Alice Adams of Vulcan. He is employed by Kranawetter Transport.
Miller
Son to Alec Steven Miller and Kyla Suzanne White of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:21 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. Name, Krue Steven. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. White is the daughter of Dana Otte and Tim White of Jackson. She works at Mercy Hospital Southeast. Miller is the son of Amanda DeRousse of Jackson and Steve Miller of Perryville. He is employed by Lundy Heating and Cooling.
Ivey
Son to Stephen Douglas and April Denise Ivey of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:59 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. Name, Raylan James. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Ivey is the former April Glastetter, daughter of Shelly and Wayne Grovenor of Scott City and Karl and Brenda Glastetter of Chaffee. She is employed by Pajco Inc. (Rhodes 101). Ivey is the son of Teresa Woods and Jeff Woods of Ward, Arkansas. He works for CRH Trucking.
Frymire
Son to Joshua Wayne and Tia Cheyenne Frymire of Marble Hill, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:34 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. Name, Tyler Wayne. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Frymire is the former Tia Lincoln, daughter of Laurie Bollinger and Dean Bollinger of Marble Hill and the late Dean Lincoln. She is the closing manager at Harps in Marble Hill. Frymire is the son of Wayne Frymire of Cascade and the late Sonya Frymire.
Hulshof
Son to Derek A. and Shelby J. Hulshof of Advance, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:37 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. Name, Harrison Charles. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hulshof is the former Shelby Beussink, daughter of John Beussink and Lisa Beussink of Jackson. She is employed by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. Hulshof is the son of Michael Hulshof and Sondra Hulshof of Oran. He works for Hulshof Brothers Farms.
Layton
Daughter to Ethan D. and Faith A. Layton of Perryville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:14 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Name, Ruby Sue. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Layton is the former Faith Kluender, daughter of Tracy Sitze and David Kluender of Perryville. She is employed by Enterprise Bank. Layton is the son of Amanda Layton and Tobey Layton of Perryville. He works for Zahner & Associates.
Gregg
Daughter to Layton Douglas and Kalia Kay Gregg of Marble Hill, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Name, Hermione Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Gregg is the former Kalia Bingman, daughter of Kathy Braley of Festus and Patrick and Sally Bingman of Hillsboro. Gregg is the son of Cynthia Gregg and Brad Gregg of Marble Hill. He works for Nitto Advanced Components Jackson LLC.
