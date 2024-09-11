Births 11-9-24

Bautista

Son to Talia Abalina Pate-Bautista of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:54 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. Name, Zayden Alexander. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Pate-Bautista is the daughter of Kimberly Bautista and Salomon Bautista of Sikeston. She works for Goodwill.

Adams

Daughter to David Andrew and Jessica Sue Adams of Perryville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:34 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. Name, Anniston Lynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Sixth child, fifth daughter. Mrs. Adams is the daughter of Rachael Smith of Perryville. Adams is the son of Tim and Alice Adams of Vulcan. He is employed by Kranawetter Transport.

Miller

Son to Alec Steven Miller and Kyla Suzanne White of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:21 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. Name, Krue Steven. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. White is the daughter of Dana Otte and Tim White of Jackson. She works at Mercy Hospital Southeast. Miller is the son of Amanda DeRousse of Jackson and Steve Miller of Perryville. He is employed by Lundy Heating and Cooling.

Ivey

Son to Stephen Douglas and April Denise Ivey of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:59 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. Name, Raylan James. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Ivey is the former April Glastetter, daughter of Shelly and Wayne Grovenor of Scott City and Karl and Brenda Glastetter of Chaffee. She is employed by Pajco Inc. (Rhodes 101). Ivey is the son of Teresa Woods and Jeff Woods of Ward, Arkansas. He works for CRH Trucking.

Frymire