Births 3/6/25

Max

Daughter to Dylan Logan and Bailey-Ann Marie Max of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:56 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. Name, Lucile Mae. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Max is the former Bailey-Ann Crites, daughter of Bob and Mary Crites of Jackson. She works in payroll at Pinion LLC. Max is the son of Bill and Deanna Max of Cape Girardeau. He is an electrician with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 1.

Ezell

Daughter to Rory David Austin Ezell and Kari Sue Weinrich of Glen Allen, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:20 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. Name, Rori Pippa Sue. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Eleventh child, seventh daughter. Weinrich is the daughter of Terry and Linda Weinrich of Marble Hill. She is a nurse. Ezell is the son of Don and Margie Ezell of Glen Allen. He is an equipment operator.

Goodson

Son to Aaron Hart and Kaitlin Michaela Goodson of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:39 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. Name, Dean Maverick. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Goodson is the former Kaitlin Crawford, daughter of Tim and Annette Crawford of Cottontown, Tennessee, and the late Debbi Crawford. She is a photographer. Goodson is the son of Scott and Donna Goodson of Jackson. He is a small-engine mechanic.

Puls

Daughter to Gage Hayes Puls and Jenna Kaleigh Houchins of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:24 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. Name, Adeline Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third daughter. Houchins is the daughter of Bob and Brenda Houchins of Sikeston. She works for Saint Francis Healthcare System. Puls is the son of Drew and Sarah Puls of Jackson and Mike and Traci Grunloh of Jackson. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.

Dodds