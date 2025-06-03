Births 3/6/25

Max
Daughter to Dylan Logan and Bailey-Ann Marie Max of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:56 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. Name, Lucile Mae. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Max is the former Bailey-Ann Crites, daughter of Bob and Mary Crites of Jackson. She works in payroll at Pinion LLC. Max is the son of Bill and Deanna Max of Cape Girardeau. He is an electrician with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 1.
Ezell
Daughter to Rory David Austin Ezell and Kari Sue Weinrich of Glen Allen, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:20 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. Name, Rori Pippa Sue. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Eleventh child, seventh daughter. Weinrich is the daughter of Terry and Linda Weinrich of Marble Hill. She is a nurse. Ezell is the son of Don and Margie Ezell of Glen Allen. He is an equipment operator.
Goodson
Son to Aaron Hart and Kaitlin Michaela Goodson of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:39 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. Name, Dean Maverick. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Goodson is the former Kaitlin Crawford, daughter of Tim and Annette Crawford of Cottontown, Tennessee, and the late Debbi Crawford. She is a photographer. Goodson is the son of Scott and Donna Goodson of Jackson. He is a small-engine mechanic.
Puls
Daughter to Gage Hayes Puls and Jenna Kaleigh Houchins of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:24 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. Name, Adeline Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third daughter. Houchins is the daughter of Bob and Brenda Houchins of Sikeston. She works for Saint Francis Healthcare System. Puls is the son of Drew and Sarah Puls of Jackson and Mike and Traci Grunloh of Jackson. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.
Dodds
Son to Eugene Lamar Dodds and Taylor Paige Sterling of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:16 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. Name, Jacob Edward. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Sterling works in senior patient access at Saint Francis Medical Center. Dodds is employed by Manpower.
Engelhart
Son to Jeremy Dirk and Annie Marie Engelhart of Pocahontas, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:51 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Name, Truman Jude. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Engelhart is the former Annie Stephens, daughter of Clint Stephens and Pam Stephens of Advance. Engelhart is the son of Pat Engelhart of Jackson.
Koen
Daughter to Jamarion Racheed Koen and Lacey Leann McBride of Benton, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:33 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. Name, Kehlani Reign. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. McBride is the daughter of Lisa McBride and Jeffrey McBride of Benton. She is employed by Montgomery Bank. Koen is the son of Dominique Johnson and King Koen of Sikeston. He works for Orgill.
Wall
Son to Sean Alan-Simon and Sarah Anne Wall of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:36 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. Name, James Wyatt. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Wall is the former Sarah Schnell, daughter of Suzanne Schnell of Jackson and Craig Schnell of Excelsior Springs. She is a stay-at-home mommy. Wall is the son of Joy and Danny Bond of Matthews. He works full time for the Missouri Army National Guard.
Morse
Daughter to Paige LeeAnn Morse of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:03 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Name, Nova Kaylee. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Morse is the daughter of Leslie Dirden of Anna. She is employed by Carbondale Memorial Hospital.
