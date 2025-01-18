Births 1-18-25

Robinson

Daughter to Maurice Leon Jr. and Charity Nicole Robinson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:59 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. Name, Chai' Layah Mandy Nicole. Weight, 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Robinson is the former Charity Marsh, daughter of Brandy Hamlin and Joel Hamlin of Cape Girardeau. She is a certified nurse assistant with Acumen Fiscal Agency. Robinson is a warehouse worker.

Eldridge

Son to Cotie Allen Drope and Amanda Christine Matlock of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:17 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. Name, Carter Dean. Weight, 7 pounds, 3.2 ounces. First child. Matlock is the daughter of Leslie J. Matlock and Joey D. Matlock of Tamms, Illinois. She is a veteran. Drope is the son of Dina M. Wilkerson of Wappapello and Keith A. Drope of Cadet. He is employed by Mercy Hospital Southeast and the Army National Guard.

Fry

Daughter to Ben Fry and Cristina Giron of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:35 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. Name, Wren Azul. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Giron is the daughter of Sergion and Macana Giron of Mexico City, Mexico. Fry is the son of Jim and Mary Fry of Oelwein, Iowa. Fry works for Pipestone Management.

Sindle

Son to Ben Don and Michaela Claire Sindle of Dexter, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. Name, Jaxton Lane. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sindle is the former Michaela Gard, daughter of Cammy Gard of Dexter and Paul and Lisa Gard of Cape Grardeau. She is a teacher with the Bloomfield School District. Sindle is the son of Holly Crouch of Advance and Darrell Sindle of Bloomfield. He is a teacher and coach with the Bloomfield School District.

Tooman

Daughter to Jesse William and Chelsea Ann Tooman of Marquand, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. Name, Ellie Maylea. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Tooman is the former Chelsea Stratton, daughter of Jason and Melissa Stratton of Marquand. She is a paraprofessional. Tooman is the son of Lonnie and Lana Tooman of Casscade. He is a warehouse manager with Stihl Tech Family Center.

Bohnsack

Daughter to John Frederick and Abby Rose Bohnsack of Leopold, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. Name, Charlotte Rose Louise. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Bohnsack is the former Abby Landewee, daughter of Brad Landewee and Rene Landewee of Leopold. She is a pharmacist with John's Pharmacy. Bohnsack is the son of Joe Bohnsack and Patty Bohnsack of Leopold. He work in the warehouse of Crader Distributing Co.

Bryant

Son to Dakota James and Makayla Nicole Bryant of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:32 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. Name, Odin Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Bryant is the former Makayla Price, daughter of Tina and Mike Price of Jackson. Bryant is the son of Kent and April Bryant of Jackson.