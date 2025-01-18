Births 1-18-25

Robinson
Daughter to Maurice Leon Jr. and Charity Nicole Robinson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:59 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. Name, Chai' Layah Mandy Nicole. Weight, 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Robinson is the former Charity Marsh, daughter of Brandy Hamlin and Joel Hamlin of Cape Girardeau. She is a certified nurse assistant with Acumen Fiscal Agency. Robinson is a warehouse worker.
Eldridge
Son to Cotie Allen Drope and Amanda Christine Matlock of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:17 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. Name, Carter Dean. Weight, 7 pounds, 3.2 ounces. First child. Matlock is the daughter of Leslie J. Matlock and Joey D. Matlock of Tamms, Illinois. She is a veteran. Drope is the son of Dina M. Wilkerson of Wappapello and Keith A. Drope of Cadet. He is employed by Mercy Hospital Southeast and the Army National Guard.
Fry
Daughter to Ben Fry and Cristina Giron of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:35 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. Name, Wren Azul. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Giron is the daughter of Sergion and Macana Giron of Mexico City, Mexico. Fry is the son of Jim and Mary Fry of Oelwein, Iowa. Fry works for Pipestone Management.
Sindle
Son to Ben Don and Michaela Claire Sindle of Dexter, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. Name, Jaxton Lane. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sindle is the former Michaela Gard, daughter of Cammy Gard of Dexter and Paul and Lisa Gard of Cape Grardeau. She is a teacher with the Bloomfield School District. Sindle is the son of Holly Crouch of Advance and Darrell Sindle of Bloomfield. He is a teacher and coach with the Bloomfield School District.
Tooman
Daughter to Jesse William and Chelsea Ann Tooman of Marquand, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. Name, Ellie Maylea. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Tooman is the former Chelsea Stratton, daughter of Jason and Melissa Stratton of Marquand. She is a paraprofessional. Tooman is the son of Lonnie and Lana Tooman of Casscade. He is a warehouse manager with Stihl Tech Family Center.
Bohnsack
Daughter to John Frederick and Abby Rose Bohnsack of Leopold, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. Name, Charlotte Rose Louise. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Bohnsack is the former Abby Landewee, daughter of Brad Landewee and Rene Landewee of Leopold. She is a pharmacist with John's Pharmacy. Bohnsack is the son of Joe Bohnsack and Patty Bohnsack of Leopold. He work in the warehouse of Crader Distributing Co.
Bryant
Son to Dakota James and Makayla Nicole Bryant of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:32 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. Name, Odin Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Bryant is the former Makayla Price, daughter of Tina and Mike Price of Jackson. Bryant is the son of Kent and April Bryant of Jackson.
Astin
Son to Jamie L. and Paige N. Astin of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:46 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. Name, Jameson Dean. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Astin is the former Paige Bartruff, daughter of Bryan and Kim Bartruff of Jonesboro, Illinois. She is a licensed practical nurse with Choate Mental Health and Development Center. Astin is the son of Tracy Rendleman of Anna and Jerry and Lori Astin of Dongola, Illinois. He is an operator at Anna Quarries Inc.
Barron-Gonzalez
Daughter to Antonio Barron-Obregon and Ana Rosa Gonzales-Jacobo of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:22 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. Name, Emberly Belen. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Gonzalez-Jacobo is the daughter of Jose Gonzalez and Maria Gonzalez of Sikeston. She is manager of Tacos Don Manuel. Barron-Obregon is the son of Mateo Luis Barron and Angelica Obregon of Queretaro, Mexico.
Mitchell
Daughter to Nicholas Alexander and Brady Leigh-Anne Mitchell of Tamms, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. Name, Judith Dawne-Leigh. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Mitchell is the former Brady Rudluff, daughter of Roger Rudluff of McClure, Illinois, and Angela Rudluff of Cypress, Illinois. Mitchell is the son of Pam Mitchell and David Mitchell of Tamms. He is a pilot with CGB Waterfront Services.
Smith
Daughter to Levi Evan Smith and Asia Monae Suttle of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:44 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. Name, Maisyn Renea Demond. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Suttle is the daughter of Shumika Larry of Cape Girardeau and Brandon Suttle of California. Smith is the son of John Smith of Marble Hill and Beth Day of Missoula, Montana.
Montgomery
Daughter to Nicholas Aaron and Olivia Jane Montgomery of Advance, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Name, River Christine. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Mrs. Montgomery is the former Olivia Mackley, daughter of Matt and Rhonda Mackley of Bonne Terre and the late Mindy House. She is a stay-at-home mom. Montgomery is the son of Ron and Andrea Barrett of Zalma and Frankie and Crystal Montgomery of Advance. He is a driver/operator with DP Enterprise.
Andrews
Son to Dennis Deshawn Andrews and Zakiah Charisse Hood of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:49 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Name, Koa Josiah. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Hood is the daughter of Heather Hood of Sikeston and Robert Taylor of Chicago. Andrews is a son of Amanda Pearson and Dennis Lee Andrews of Sikeston. He is employed by Bayer Crop Science.
Cooper
Son to Nicholas Edward Cooper and Hannah Nicole Moore of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:21 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. Name, Bryer Grae. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Moore is employed by St. Joseph School in Scott City. Cooper works for the City of Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.