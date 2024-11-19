All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FamilyNovember 18, 2024

Birth 11-19-24

August and Anna Knutson welcome their first child, Parker Jane, on November 8, 2024. Born at Mercy Hospital, Parker weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Anna teaches math, and August is a fireman/paramedic.

story image illustation

Knutson

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Daughter to August and Anna Knutson of Chaffee, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 1:10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Name, Parker Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Knutson is the former Anna Sadler, daughter of Michael and Angela Sadler of Chaffee. She is a junior high math teacher at Chaffee Junior/Senior High School. Knutson is the son of Chris and Diana Knutson of Chaffee. He is a fireman/paramedic with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

Story Tags
Births

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Births 10-12-24
FamilyOct. 12
Births 10-12-24
Birth 10-5-24
FamilyOct. 5
Birth 10-5-24
Births 9-28-24
FamilySep. 27
Births 9-28-24
Births 8-1-24
FamilyAug. 1
Births 8-1-24
Births 7-18-24
FamilyJuly 18
Births 7-18-24
Births 6-25-24
FamilyJune 22
Births 6-25-24
Births 6-18-24
FamilyJune 20
Births 6-18-24
Births 6-8-24
FamilyJune 8
Births 6-8-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy