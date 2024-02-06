All sections
FamilyNovember 9, 2024

Wedding: Kern-Essner

Lindsay Kern and Eric Essner wed at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in New Hamburg. Both are USPS letter carriers and Scott City High grads, residing in Scott City, Missouri.

Mr. and Mrs. Eric Essner
Lindsay Brooke Kern of New Hamburg and Eric Johnathon Essner of Scott City were married Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in New Hamburg The Rev. Daniel Belkin performed the ceremony.

Lindsay is the daughter of Dennis and Kelly Kern of New Hamburg. Eric is the son of Jill Essner of Cape Girardeau and Danny Essner of Scott City.

Lindsay is a graduate of Scott City High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a letter carrier for U.S. Postal Service in Cape Girardeau.

Eric is a graduate of Scott City High School and has an associate degree in welding from Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center. He is a letter carrier for U.S. Postal Service in Cape Girardeau.

The couple resides in their home in Scott City.

