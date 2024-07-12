Births 12-7-24

Wells

Daughter to Landon Joseph Wells and Kayla Jo Underwood of Marble Hill, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:49 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. Name, Miley Lynn. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Underwood is the daughter of Bobbie Jo Massa of Marble and Kalo Underwood of Marble Hill. She is an office worker at Harps Foods. Wells is the son of Bobby and Lainey Wells of Leopold. He is a carpenter with Columbia Construction.

Metje

Daughter to Garrett Walker and Brandy Nicole Metje of Chaffee, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:44 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. Name, Paisley Joan-Louise. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Metje is the former Brandy Gowan. She is the daughter of Christy and Darrell Foeste of Cape Girardeau. Metje is the son of Angie Graviett of Cape Girardeau and Brent Metje of Perryville. He works for C2D Interiors.

Penrod

Son to David Michael and Aliecia DiAnn Penrod of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:47 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. Name, Rowan Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Penrod is the former Aliecia Ross, daughter of Elizabeth Gail Ross of Sikeston and Edward Ross of Cape Girardeau. She is a physical therapist assistant at Grace Reliant. Penrod is the son of Denise (Kenny) Luttrell of Jackson and Donald Penrod of Cape Girardeau. He works at the sales counter at Cape Electrical Supply.

Moore

Son to Zach Anthony Moore and Jara Cheyenne Gromer of Glen Allen, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:36 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Name, Ledger Waylon. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Gromer is the daughter of Jerry and Melissa Gromer of Marble Hill. She is a CMT/CNA at Missouri Veterans Home. Moore is the son of Thomas Moore Jr. of Marble Hill and Toni Cowell of Marble Hill. He is a welding supervisor at Industrial Kiln and Dryer.

Parks

Daughter to Jacob Mills and Ashley Nicole Parks of Oran, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:57 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Name, Maggie Jean. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Parks is the former Ashley Bailey, daughter of Pam Bailey of Oran. She is a stay-at-home mom. Parks is the son of Robin and Troy Parks of Chaffee. He works for Nestle Purina.

Cummins

Daughter to Austin Eugene and Karsyn Elizabeth Cummins of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:44 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Name, Kinley Elizabeth. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cummins is the former Karsyn Stone, daughter of Chad and Valerie Crow of Senatobia, Mississippi. She works in marketing at KKMPR. Cummins is the son of Derrick Cummins of Canalou and Crystal Cummins of Sikeston. He works in operations at AECI Powerplant in New Madrid.

Pfau

Son to Kaitlyn Michelle Colson and Eric Alan Pfau of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:06 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. Name, Watson. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Ninth child, fifth boy. Colson is the former Kaitlyn Watson, daughter of Debra Sue and John Michael Watson of Energy, Illinois. She works at Peachy Cleaners. Pfau is the son of Eric Pfau and Loyce Poole of Marion, Illinois. He works at Midwestern Propane.

Crowden