Births 12-7-24

Wells
Daughter to Landon Joseph Wells and Kayla Jo Underwood of Marble Hill, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:49 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. Name, Miley Lynn. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Underwood is the daughter of Bobbie Jo Massa of Marble and Kalo Underwood of Marble Hill. She is an office worker at Harps Foods. Wells is the son of Bobby and Lainey Wells of Leopold. He is a carpenter with Columbia Construction.
Metje
Daughter to Garrett Walker and Brandy Nicole Metje of Chaffee, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:44 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. Name, Paisley Joan-Louise. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Metje is the former Brandy Gowan. She is the daughter of Christy and Darrell Foeste of Cape Girardeau. Metje is the son of Angie Graviett of Cape Girardeau and Brent Metje of Perryville. He works for C2D Interiors.
Penrod
Son to David Michael and Aliecia DiAnn Penrod of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:47 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. Name, Rowan Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Penrod is the former Aliecia Ross, daughter of Elizabeth Gail Ross of Sikeston and Edward Ross of Cape Girardeau. She is a physical therapist assistant at Grace Reliant. Penrod is the son of Denise (Kenny) Luttrell of Jackson and Donald Penrod of Cape Girardeau. He works at the sales counter at Cape Electrical Supply.
Moore
Son to Zach Anthony Moore and Jara Cheyenne Gromer of Glen Allen, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:36 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Name, Ledger Waylon. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Gromer is the daughter of Jerry and Melissa Gromer of Marble Hill. She is a CMT/CNA at Missouri Veterans Home. Moore is the son of Thomas Moore Jr. of Marble Hill and Toni Cowell of Marble Hill. He is a welding supervisor at Industrial Kiln and Dryer.
Parks
Daughter to Jacob Mills and Ashley Nicole Parks of Oran, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:57 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Name, Maggie Jean. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Parks is the former Ashley Bailey, daughter of Pam Bailey of Oran. She is a stay-at-home mom. Parks is the son of Robin and Troy Parks of Chaffee. He works for Nestle Purina.
Cummins
Daughter to Austin Eugene and Karsyn Elizabeth Cummins of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:44 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Name, Kinley Elizabeth. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cummins is the former Karsyn Stone, daughter of Chad and Valerie Crow of Senatobia, Mississippi. She works in marketing at KKMPR. Cummins is the son of Derrick Cummins of Canalou and Crystal Cummins of Sikeston. He works in operations at AECI Powerplant in New Madrid.
Pfau
Son to Kaitlyn Michelle Colson and Eric Alan Pfau of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:06 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. Name, Watson. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Ninth child, fifth boy. Colson is the former Kaitlyn Watson, daughter of Debra Sue and John Michael Watson of Energy, Illinois. She works at Peachy Cleaners. Pfau is the son of Eric Pfau and Loyce Poole of Marion, Illinois. He works at Midwestern Propane.
Crowden
Daughter to Caleb Aaron and Jenna Aliese Crowden of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. Name, Kaycee Lou. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Crowden is the former Jenna Henson, daughter of Jeremy Henson of Morley and Elizabeth Henson of Chaffee. She is assistant manager at Dirt Cheap. Crowden is the son of Jeff Holder of Scott City and Crystal Davis of Cape Girardeau. He is a laborer with Local 1104.
Lanier
Daughter to Christopher Travis Lanier and Lauren Michaela Hornback of Branson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:14 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. Name, Eliana Maeve. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Hornback is the daughter of Keith and Renee Hornback. She is a pharmacy tech at Walmart. Lanier is the son of Aaron and Margalyn Wheatley of St. Louis. He is a maintenance tech at Eagle Eyed Property Management.
Tibbs
Daughter to Mary Irene Allen of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:49 p.m. Friday, Nov 29, 2024. Name, Emerson Grace. Weight, 4 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Allen is the former Mary Seabaugh.
Green
Daughter to Zaquarius Leevontrez Green and Trevonna Artesha Fletcher of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:29 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Name, Zamari Zy’anna. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Sixth child, fourth daughter. Fletcher is the daughter of Robin Johnson and Travis Johnson, both of Greenwood, Mississippi. She works for Delta South. Green is the son of Kenya Murray of Sikeston and Daval Green of Chicago.
Martin
Daughter to Tyler Jordan and Destiny Jewel Martin of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:52 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Name, Elizabeth Jayde. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Mrs. Martin is the former Destiny Sweet, daughter of Jennifer Womack of Scott City. She works at Discount Liquor & More. Martin is the son of Travis Martin of Scott City. He works at Parks Automotive.
Nations
Son to Cole Randall and Abigail-Whitney Holly Marie Nations of Perryville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. Name, Barnett-Michael Cole. Weights, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth child, first son. Mrs. Nations is the former Abigail-Whitney Yates, daughter of Thomas and Andrea Yates of Perryville and Kelly Sams of Perryville. She is an inhome health care provider with Sevita Healthcare. Nations is the son of Clarence and Thelma Nations of Perryville. He works in the paint shop at West Star Aviation.
Johnson
Son to Coleman Samuel Johnson and Samantha Paige Margetta of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. Name, Shepherd Matthew. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Margetta is the daughter of Jason and Beth Margetta of Cape Girardeau. She works at Alliance Health and Dermatology. Johnson is the son of Jerry Johnson of Blodgett and Greg and Jennifer Gooch of Sikeston. He works for Dash Transport Services.
Burch
Son to Jacob Marshall and Amy Lynn Burch of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:04 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. Name, Charles Theodore. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Burch is the former Amy Meyers, daughter of Kim Meyers of Olathe, Kansas, and D. Keith and Julie Meyers of Chissell, Michigan. Burch is the son of Michael and Barbara Burch of Fulton.
