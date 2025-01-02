Births 2-1-25

Kirchdoerfer

Son to Tyler Christopher and Logan Ann Kirchdoerfer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Name, Wesley Albert. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Kirchdoerfer is the former Logan Wessell, daughter of Mark and Linda Wessell of Cape Girardeau. Kirchdoerfer is the son of Edward and Amy Kirchdoerfer of Cape Girardeau.

Carlyle

Son to Joseph Blake and Addie Elizabeth Carlyle of Oran, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:02 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Name, Turner Joseph. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Carlyle is the former Addie Kielhofner, daughter of Chris and Gaynel Kielhofner of Oran. Carlyle is the son of Greg and Nikki Carlyle of Benton.

Franklin

Son to Kobe Daniel Beasley-Franklin and Abigail Jean Pope of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:31 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Name, Baylor Martin. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Pope is the daughter of Carla Pope of Cape Girardeau and Marty Pope. She works for Artisan Contracting. Beasley-Franklin is the son of Daniel Beasley of Cape Girardeau and Kelli Franklin of Wynn Haven, Florida. He works for 3 Eagles Distributing.

Tice

Daughter to Jordan Robert Tice and Bethany Nicole Rodgers of Chaffee, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:02 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. Name, Lili'Ana Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Fifth child, first daughter. Rodgers is the daughter of Donald and Ladonna Rainey of Benton. She works for Advantage Homecare. Tice is the son of Tina Johnson and Steve Winkler of Bernie and Robert Tice of Deleon Springs, Florida. He works for Monty's Manufactured Homes.

Montgomery

Son to John Peyton Montgomery and Dakota Paris-Lynn Gardner of Chaffee, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:28 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. Name, Ezekiel Mikael. Weight, 9 pounds. First child.

Barks

Daughter to Tyler Austin and McKenzie Dakota Barks of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:36 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. Name, Billeigh Ivie. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Barks is the former McKenzie Drum, daughter of Brian and Angie Drum of Patton. She is a stay-at-home mom. Barks is the son of Tim and Karen Barks of Jackson. He is a project coordinator at Mondi.

Meadows

Twin daughters to Kaden Dale and Kaylee Danielle Meadows of Bernie, Saint Francis Medical Center, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. Lovelyn Belle was born at 5:49 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Magnolia Bloom was born at 6:51 p.m. and weight 5 pounds, 14 ounces. First children. Mrs. Meadows is the former Kaylee Ellsworth, daughter of Jon Ellsworth of Dexter and the late Misty Reynolds of Bloomfield. Meadows is the son of James and Robin Meadows of Sikeston. He works for W.W. Wood Products.

Rogers