Births 2-1-25

Kirchdoerfer
Son to Tyler Christopher and Logan Ann Kirchdoerfer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Name, Wesley Albert. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Kirchdoerfer is the former Logan Wessell, daughter of Mark and Linda Wessell of Cape Girardeau. Kirchdoerfer is the son of Edward and Amy Kirchdoerfer of Cape Girardeau.
Carlyle
Son to Joseph Blake and Addie Elizabeth Carlyle of Oran, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:02 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Name, Turner Joseph. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Carlyle is the former Addie Kielhofner, daughter of Chris and Gaynel Kielhofner of Oran. Carlyle is the son of Greg and Nikki Carlyle of Benton.
Franklin
Son to Kobe Daniel Beasley-Franklin and Abigail Jean Pope of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:31 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Name, Baylor Martin. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Pope is the daughter of Carla Pope of Cape Girardeau and Marty Pope. She works for Artisan Contracting. Beasley-Franklin is the son of Daniel Beasley of Cape Girardeau and Kelli Franklin of Wynn Haven, Florida. He works for 3 Eagles Distributing.
Tice
Daughter to Jordan Robert Tice and Bethany Nicole Rodgers of Chaffee, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:02 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. Name, Lili'Ana Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Fifth child, first daughter. Rodgers is the daughter of Donald and Ladonna Rainey of Benton. She works for Advantage Homecare. Tice is the son of Tina Johnson and Steve Winkler of Bernie and Robert Tice of Deleon Springs, Florida. He works for Monty's Manufactured Homes.
Montgomery
Son to John Peyton Montgomery and Dakota Paris-Lynn Gardner of Chaffee, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:28 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. Name, Ezekiel Mikael. Weight, 9 pounds. First child.
Barks
Daughter to Tyler Austin and McKenzie Dakota Barks of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:36 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. Name, Billeigh Ivie. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Barks is the former McKenzie Drum, daughter of Brian and Angie Drum of Patton. She is a stay-at-home mom. Barks is the son of Tim and Karen Barks of Jackson. He is a project coordinator at Mondi.
Meadows
Twin daughters to Kaden Dale and Kaylee Danielle Meadows of Bernie, Saint Francis Medical Center, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. Lovelyn Belle was born at 5:49 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Magnolia Bloom was born at 6:51 p.m. and weight 5 pounds, 14 ounces. First children. Mrs. Meadows is the former Kaylee Ellsworth, daughter of Jon Ellsworth of Dexter and the late Misty Reynolds of Bloomfield. Meadows is the son of James and Robin Meadows of Sikeston. He works for W.W. Wood Products.
Rogers
Daughter to Tyler Michael and Alexis Brooke Rogers of Oran, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. Name, Evelyn June. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Mrs. Rogers is the former Alexis Whitmore, daughter of Jarrett Whitmore of Oran and Sandra Robison of Chaffee. She works at Dollar General. Rogers is the son of Kevin Rogers of Kansas City and Michelle Rogers of McClure. He is a carpenter.
Wilson
Son to Austin Michael Wilson and Taylor Michelle Keller of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:06 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. Name, Ryot Tyler. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Keller is the daughter of Danielle and Kevin Carnell of Jackson. She is a licensed practical nurse. Wilson is the son of Sharlyn Wilson of Springfield. He works for ACBL.
Schoen
Son to Corvin John and Tabbatha Lynn Schoen of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:42 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Name, Levi Alexander. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Schoen is the former Tabbatha Schnurbusch, daughter of Patrick and Jennifer Schnurbusch of Jackson. She works at Centene Corp. Schoen is the son of John and Teri Schoen of Jackson. He works for Schoen Farms.
Derrick
Son to Wesley Ray Derrick and Destanie Dawn Raines of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:38 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Name, Hayes Austin. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Raines is the daughter of Scott and Dawn Raines of Scott City. She is a hairstylist at The Hair Loft. Derrick is the son of Jeff and Michele Derrick of Jackson. He is a self-employed contractor.
Helmers
Daughter to Derrick Anthony Wiggins and Mackenzie Isabella Helmers of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Name, Skylar Jordan. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Helmers is the daughter of Wesley and Jessica Helmers of Cape Girardeau. Wiggins is the son of David Lowes of Cape Girardeau and Amanda Wiggins of Cape Girardeau.
Geile
Son to Tristan Joseph and Brittany Ann Geile of Scopus, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:19 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. Name, Bohden Russell. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Geile is the former Brittany Amschler, daughter of Kevin and Theresa Amschler of Old Appleton. She is an elementary school teacher. Geile is the son of Joe and Diane Geile of Silver Lake. He is a heavy-equipment technician.
Wooldridge
Son to Stephen Alexander Wooldridge and Michaela Bernice Boyd of Miner, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:47 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. Name, Perseus Xavier. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second son. Boyd is the daughter of Josh Boyd of Sikeston. Wooldridge is the son of Jeffery and Cindy Wooldridge of St. Louis. He works for Schneider National Inc.
Thompson
Daughter to Quinton Neal Thompson and Sadie Isabelle Estes of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:47 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. Name, Clementine Maeve. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Estes is the daughter of Corey Estes of Poplar Bluff and Misty Joy of St. Louis. Thompson is the son of Richard Thompson of Cape Girardeau and Marsha Hutcheson of Cape Girardeau. He works for Thompson Coatings.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.