Births 1/4/25

Jackson

Daughter to Dalijsha Santeira Jackson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. Name, De'Veah TaShay Jackson. Weight, 4 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Jackson is the daughter of Janet Jackson of Cape Girardeau and Phillip Turner of Charleston.

Wessell

Son to Hunter Alan and Abigail Nicole Wessell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:37 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. Name, Beau Alan. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wessell is the former Abigail James, daughter of Sarah James of Cape Girardeau and Bobby and Tasha Burrows of Jackson. She is a stay-at-home mom. Wessell is the son of Mark and Linda Wessell of Gordonville. He works at Procter & Gamble.

Martin

Son to Brant Anthony Martin and Megan Nicol Dodds of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. Name, Evander Cole. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth son. Dodds is the daughter of Nina Combest and Jimmy Dodds of Sikeston. Martin is the son of the late James Martin. He is employed by One9 in Marston.

Schaefer