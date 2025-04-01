Births 1/4/25

Jackson
Daughter to Dalijsha Santeira Jackson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. Name, De'Veah TaShay Jackson. Weight, 4 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Jackson is the daughter of Janet Jackson of Cape Girardeau and Phillip Turner of Charleston.
Wessell
Son to Hunter Alan and Abigail Nicole Wessell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:37 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. Name, Beau Alan. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wessell is the former Abigail James, daughter of Sarah James of Cape Girardeau and Bobby and Tasha Burrows of Jackson. She is a stay-at-home mom. Wessell is the son of Mark and Linda Wessell of Gordonville. He works at Procter & Gamble.
Martin
Son to Brant Anthony Martin and Megan Nicol Dodds of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. Name, Evander Cole. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth son. Dodds is the daughter of Nina Combest and Jimmy Dodds of Sikeston. Martin is the son of the late James Martin. He is employed by One9 in Marston.
Schaefer
Son to Nolan Shane and Autumn Faith Schaefer of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:41 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. Name, Westyn Blake. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Schaefer is the former Autumn Mason, daughter of Michael and Chaundra Mason of Scott City. She is a behavioral health technician, team lead with Community Counseling Center. Schaefer is the son of Cleo Schaefer and Donna Schaefer of Bell City. He is a groundsman with Capital Sand.
Riggins
Son to Timothy Scott Riggins and Christy Lynn Williams of Oran, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:06 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. Name, Waylon James. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Third son. Williams is a licensed practical nurse with Cape Surgical Clinic. Riggins is employed by Southeast Co-op.
Paletta
Son to Justin R. and Nicole W. Paletta of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:12 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. Name, Warren Richard. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Paletta is the former Nicol Wallentine, daughter of Mark and Freda Wallentine of Warner Robins, Georgia. Paletta is the son of Tracy and Lisa Paletta of Mapleton, Utah. He is employed by Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Faries
Son to Caleb Keith and Lindsey Ann Faries of Chaffee, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27 2024. Name, Quill Parker. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Faries is the former Lindsey Jone, daughter of Nancy Jones of Patton. She is employed by Good Day Farm Dispensary. Faries is the son of Keith Faries of Marble Hill. He works for Codes Dispensary.
