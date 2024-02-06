Births 11/23/24

Statler

Son to Rusty Lee and Paige Morgan Statler of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:52 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Name, Reid Louis. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Statler is the former Paige Englehart, daughter of Michelle Anderson of Mishawaka, Indiana, and the late Brent Englehart. She is a registered nurse and a stay-at-home mom. Statler is the son of Randy Statler and Sherri Statler of Oak Ridge. He works for Sunbelt Rentals.

Richards

Son to Kameron Hugh and Jamilyn Christine Richards of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:21 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Name, Krue Neil. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Richards is the former Jamilyn Hedgecorth. She is a teacher with Scott County Central Schools. Richards is a disability counselor with the state of Missouri.

Eftink

Son to Dylan Blake Eftink and Jessica Leeonn Haynes of Charleston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:49 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Name, Jackson Caid. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second son. Haynes is the daughter of Shana Harmon of Chaffee. She works at Missouri Delta Medical Center. Eftink is the son of Amanda and Kenny Eftink of Sikeston.

McDowell

Daughter to Jalen Ryan and Audrey Paige McDowell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:56 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. Name, Aria Paige. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. McDowell is the former Audrey Birk, daughter of Samuel H. Birk and Brenda J. Venable of Cape Girardeau. McDowell is the son of Ryan W. McDowell of St. Louis and Gina S. LeGrand of Cape Girardeau. Mr. and Mrs. McDowell are both employed by Spring Venture Group.

Upchurch

Daughter to Ethan Andrew Upchurch and Kaylynn Brooke Sullivan of Marble Hill, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:54 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. Name, Tracy Lynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Sullivan is the daughter of Timmy and Ashley Sullivan of Marble Hill. Upchurch is the son of Bob and Tiffany Upchurch of Marble Hill. He works for County Shed.