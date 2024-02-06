Births 11/23/24

Statler
Son to Rusty Lee and Paige Morgan Statler of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:52 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Name, Reid Louis. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Statler is the former Paige Englehart, daughter of Michelle Anderson of Mishawaka, Indiana, and the late Brent Englehart. She is a registered nurse and a stay-at-home mom. Statler is the son of Randy Statler and Sherri Statler of Oak Ridge. He works for Sunbelt Rentals.
Richards
Son to Kameron Hugh and Jamilyn Christine Richards of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:21 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Name, Krue Neil. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Richards is the former Jamilyn Hedgecorth. She is a teacher with Scott County Central Schools. Richards is a disability counselor with the state of Missouri.
Eftink
Son to Dylan Blake Eftink and Jessica Leeonn Haynes of Charleston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:49 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Name, Jackson Caid. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second son. Haynes is the daughter of Shana Harmon of Chaffee. She works at Missouri Delta Medical Center. Eftink is the son of Amanda and Kenny Eftink of Sikeston.
McDowell
Daughter to Jalen Ryan and Audrey Paige McDowell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:56 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. Name, Aria Paige. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. McDowell is the former Audrey Birk, daughter of Samuel H. Birk and Brenda J. Venable of Cape Girardeau. McDowell is the son of Ryan W. McDowell of St. Louis and Gina S. LeGrand of Cape Girardeau. Mr. and Mrs. McDowell are both employed by Spring Venture Group.
Upchurch
Daughter to Ethan Andrew Upchurch and Kaylynn Brooke Sullivan of Marble Hill, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:54 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. Name, Tracy Lynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Sullivan is the daughter of Timmy and Ashley Sullivan of Marble Hill. Upchurch is the son of Bob and Tiffany Upchurch of Marble Hill. He works for County Shed.
Floyd
Daughter to Brent Stephen and Brandi Sue Floyd of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:21 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Floyd is the former Brandi Holzum, daughter of Mark and Susan Holzum of Jackson. She is employed by Mondi. Floyd is the son of Michaela Smith and Steve Floyd of Cape Girardeau. He works for Jackson Fire Rescue.
Keusenkothen
Son to Justin Charles and Samantha Angela Keusenkothen of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:32 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. Name, Augustus James. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Keusenkothen is the former Samantha Brennan, daughter of Stephen Brennan and Sandra Brennan of Cape Girardeau. She is a nurse with Saint Francis Healthcare System. Keusenkothen is the son of James Keusenkothen and Kimberly Keusenkothen of Jackson. He is a teacher at Notre Dame Regional High School.
Bader
Daughter to Derin Ray and Katlyn Elizabeth Bader of New Madrid, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:07 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Bader is the former Katlyn Hall, daughter of Sandy Hall of Sikeston and the late Mike Hall. Bader is the son of Steve and Judy Bader of Glennonville.
Goodin
Son to Dee Lester Goodin and Jenette Nichole Hurst of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:58 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Name, Brady Lester. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Third son. Hurst is the daughter of Todd and Jo Anne Hurst of Effingham, Illinois, and Patric and Robinette Flach of Altamont, Illinois. She is assistant director of Community Day School. Goodin is the son of Lester and Janet Goodin of Cape Girardeau. He is self-employed.
Koch
Daughter to Justin Emanuel and Jamie Rene' Koch of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:57 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. Name, Emma Ruth. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Mrs. Koch is employed by Tipton Linen. Koch works for Dutch Enterprises.
