SEMO is one of approximately 1,500 schools to be recognized for their academic quality.

“I’m happy to see Southeast recognized in, and moving up the rankings,” SEMO president Carlos Vargas said in a news release from the university. “This accomplishment is a testament to our dedicated faculty and staff, who work hard to provide innovative academic programs and support that enable our students to thrive.”

U.S. News analysts and editors use a wide range of data sources to calculate more than 80 Best Colleges rankings for schools that excel in value, social mobility, teaching, veterans’ needs and historically black colleges and universities. The rankings are published annually to help prospective students and their families find the best school to fit their needs.