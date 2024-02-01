Pola PLunge, 5K race to benefit Special Olympics athletes

Editorial

We appreciate all those who drop some cash into a donation bin or click a button a website to support a charitable cause. There are plenty of good ones out there.

For those who want to put a bit more action into their giving, the annual Polar Plunge that benefits Special Olympics Missouri offers a unique opportunity.

Set for Saturday afternoon, Feb. 3, at Cape County North Park Lake in Cape Girardeau, this years Polar Plunge will provide funds to offset training and competition costs of the more than 1,100 Special Olympics athletes in the region.

Last year, nearly 150 people took the plunge, and their efforts raised more than $63,000 for athletes.

There are a few rules. Participants must be 10 years of age or older. Organizers dont allow participants to wear wetsuits, but they must wear shoes when in the lake. Participants must also raise a minimum of $75 for the organization. On-site registration begins at noon, with plunges beginning at 2 p.m.

Those who want to help the cause but prefer to remain dry may participate in the Polar Bear Strut 5K race. Day-of registration begins at 8:15 a.m., and the race begins at 9. Participants must raise at least $50 to participate.

There is still time to register. Visit the organizations website, somo.org/plunge. Registration forms are available at Osage Centre 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Awards will be given for the top fundraisers, top fundraising group and top fundraising school for those who pre-registered. There will also be Golden Plunger awards presented to the top group and top individuals for the most creative costumes.

Want to help but not hyped about diving into a freezing old lake? Several schools and local organizations are participating in freeze for a reason campaigns. Find them on the SOMO website.

Of course, attending Saturdays events to cheer on fellow Special Olympics fans is a another way to show support.

We applaud all those hearty enough take the plunge and anyone supporting Special Olympics Missouri.