Bipartisan tax measure is leadership in action

-
Column (1/26/24)Embracing economic freedom: Lessons from Javier Milei's world economic forum addressIn a thrilling address at the World Economic Forum, Javier Milei, President of Argentina, presented a robust defense of capitalism and a critical examination of all forms of collectivism. His speech, rich in historical context and economic analysis,...
-
Column (1/26/24)Pro-migrant dems playing Russian roulette with our safetyIf you're rushing to the airport and forget your photo ID, good luck being allowed on the plane. But many migrants without "an acceptable form of identification," according to airport signs, don't need a photo. They get special treatment. Migrants...
-
-
Column (1/25/24)John Fetterman cracks the codeJohn Fetterman, as someone put it, is doing a Bulworth in reverse. Bulworth was a fictional California senator in the 1990s movie of the same name who suddenly abandoned his establishment politics for an outspoken leftism, and all ended happily ever...
-
-
-
There's next-level humanity in remote work and I am here for itThe polar vortex struck this week and blew my whole week sideways. School was canceled for my son but included homework packets to complete during the days off. I'm grateful that my job is one I can do from home. In fact, I work from home most days....
-
-
Editorial (1/24/24)Jackson public school district maintaining educational focusJackson folks take more than a little pride in their community. From their business community to the city's parks, Jacksonians wear their city's successes on their sleeve, with good reason. Add the most recent comprehensive public schools assessment...
-
Column (1/23/24)A review of the City of Cape's accomplishments from 2023I've asked our City of Cape Girardeau department directors and chiefs to share some highlights in their respective departments from 2023 for the community. I received information on a wide variety of services and work conducted by our city...
-
Editorial (1/22/24)Jackson Chamber honors business, civic leaders at annual banquetJackson is a wonderful community. In some ways, we know this quite well. We see the community support at Friday night football games. There's regularly new home construction. The most recent census reflects the growth taking place. There's certainly...
-
Column (1/22/24)Don't let interest costs derail your presidential plansRemember when Republicans on the campaign trail would talk about how they would make sure to put the U.S. on a fiscally sane path? I miss that time. While a few of the current crop have paid lip service to the idea of constraining spending, no one...
-
Column (1/22/24)The hysterical style in American politicsThe post-Joe McCarthy era and the candidacy of Barry Goldwater once prompted liberal political scientist Richard Hofstadter to chronicle a supposedly long-standing right-wing "paranoid style" of conspiracy-fed extremism. But far more common,...
-
-
-
Editorial (1/19/24)Cold weather presents special dangers"Nanook of the North" was a 1922 silent docudrama, the first of its kind, that followed the difficult life of an Inuk man and his family in the frosty Canadian Arctic. We've felt a certain kinship with Nanook in recent days. Good grief, it's been...
-
Editorial (1/17/24)A one and a two and a three ... bluegrass festival set for this weekSome folks like a smooth, jazzy sax riff. Some prefer a wailin' rock guitar. For others, give them a thumping drum beat. But if lively fiddles, banjos and mandolins tickle your fancy, this week's Bootheel Bluegrass Festival is the place to be....
-
-
Editorial (1/15/24)It's gala season in Southeast MissouriThe Christmas decorations are (largely) put away. The holiday parties have finished. And we're in the middle of the dreary winter months, punctuated by gray skies, cold days and wintry precipitation. But a few of the highlights are the galas hosted...
-
-
Editorial (1/10/24)Unique barbecue event set Saturday in CapeTo stand out in a crowded field of things to do, an event must be different, unusual in some way. If that event raises funds for a worthy cause, all the better. The fourth annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at...
-
-
Editorial (1/8/24)Christmas Tournament features good competition and special momentsThe Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament is a special tradition. Big schools and small schools. Players competing on the Show Me Center hardwood. Friends and families enjoying the Christmas break to take in four days of hoops. Plus, the...
-
-
-
Editorial (1/5/24)PORCH improving community one home at a timeThere is power in one, no matter if we're talking about votes or journey-beginning steps or persons changing the world. PORCH -- People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing -- is working toward improving Cape Girardeau, specifically south Cape,...
-
Letter (12/30/23)Thank you to Southeast MissourianThe Southeast Missourian is to be congratulated for your continued efforts to "report" the news and not "make" the news. You have earned my trust and confidence in your efforts in reporting local, state, national and global news. I pray for your...
Bipartisan tax measure is leadership in action
Effective leaders get things done, and Southeast Missouri's Jason Smith is getting things done as chairman of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee.
Smith, who has represented the region in Congress for more than a decade, wields the gavel for the tax-writing committee, and he, along with his Democratic counterpart in the U.S. Senate, Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, hammered out a bipartisan tax measure that will help businesses and families without adding to the federal deficit.
The bill provides several tax cuts -- allowing companies to deduct the purchase of equipment, technology and research and development costs immediately, rather than over a period of five years and building in more tax burden flexibility related to borrowing costs.
Smith said the measure "strengthens Main Street businesses, boosts our competitiveness with China and creates jobs."
Those measures are smack in the middle of the Republican wheelhouse and have wide-ranging GOP support. But Republicans only control the House; Democrats have a majority in the Senate.
Enter Smith's leadership.
Recognizing that for the tax cuts to become law he must compromise with Senate Democrats, Smith worked with Wyden to expand a federal child tax credit. The Smith-Wyden bill will allow lower-income families to deduct up to $400 more per child from their federal tax bill (phased in over the next couple years). The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a liberal think tank, estimated that 16 million children -- including many in Southeast Missouri -- will benefit from the measure. The bill also provides some assistance for low-income housing.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he supported the tax package and "that there are many things in it both sides can celebrate." He praised the inclusion of an increased tax credit for the construction and rehabilitation of housing for low-income households, and he said he could not have supported the package without it.
"The low-income housing tax credit is one of the most effective tools in existence to increase the supply of affordable housing," Schumer said. "This package will make this credit far more generous and far more easy to access."
To ensure the measure doesn't add to the federal debt, the legislation will end a COVID-related tax break early. Under current law, businesses had until April 15 of next year to claim an employee retention tax credit. The bill would bar additional claims after Jan. 31 of this year. It also would increase penalties for tax preparers failing to undertake due diligence in submitting those COVID-19-related claims.
Businesses get some tax relief. Struggling families get some help. The nation's debt doesn't increase.
This legislation is a good example of our elected leaders working together to help their constituents.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.