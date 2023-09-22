Miki Gudermuth: Her mission was highlighting accessibility challenges
"The squeaky wheel gets the grease."
Maryann "Miki" Gudermuth, 74, passed away Sept. 6, 2023. Her legacy of advocacy for those with disabilities will live on.
Miki's story starts long ago when she was a baby, 9 months old. Diagnosed with polio, she spent most of her childhood years in a Shriners hospital, undergoing various surgeries on her hips, legs and feet. Instead of retreating into herself, lamenting her plight, Miki would draw energy from her personal challenges. Later, she would go on to lobby for those with disabilities in ways large and small, public and private.
Miki became known as someone who saw a problem and did what she could to get it fixed. If a business wasn't accessible because it lacked a wheelchair ramp, Miki would track down the owner or manager and point out that fact. If a public facility wasn't accessible, she would make sure officials knew. She squeaked for those whose voice sometimes wasn't loud enough.
She founded SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence in 1993, serving as the organization's original executive director. In that role, Miki diligently worked to make Southeast Missouri more accessible and welcoming for those who faced physical and developmental barriers.
"I had a lot of different people coming to me who had a variety of disabilities. Some were spinal cord injuries. Some had multiple sclerosis or cerebral palsy or encephalitis, which kind of mimics polio. So I evolved out of a polio support group into something disability-related. You need support. You need to know what you're feeling is OK. Later, people started to say, 'I'm having trouble getting into the store or trying to find transportation.' Transportation was a really big problem for us as was employment of people with disabilities. Accessibility of housing, too," Gudermuth said in a 2020 interview with B Magazine, after being named one of the region's Difference Makers.
For someone in a wheelchair, such as Miki, little things could be big hurdles.
"I didn't think about the hardships somebody in a wheelchair faces until I traveled with Miki," explained Donna Thompson, who has led SADI since 2019, after Miki retired. "You have to find the curb cuts. A lot of times those cuts are at the other end of the sidewalk. You have to get through doorways, get into bathrooms and down aisles. In a store, doing that can be almost impossible."
Under Miki's leadership, SADI was true to its mission in part because of policies that put people with disabilities in positions to effect change.
"An independent living center was created, and it had to be run in the beginning by somebody who had a disability. Fifty-one percent of those on the (SADI) board had to have a disability as well as the staff (and) that's how we could mentor people and so people could relate to us," Gudermuth noted.
While working on behalf of those with disabilities was Miki's mission in life, that work didn't completely define her. She was a talented artist, winning various awards for paintings and drawings, teaching art at a community college in Tennessee for a time and opening a business to showcase her art, Pawtraits by Miki.
She and her husband, Chuck, spent 41 years together before he preceded her in 2021.
SADI will hold a 30th anniversary celebration at its Cape Girardeau headquarters, 755 S. Kingshighway, at noon Friday, Sept. 29.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, in SADI's Community Room. Memorial contributions may be given to SADI and gifts may be made online at fordandlileyfuneralhome.com.
"The squeaky wheel gets the grease."
Miki Gudermuth's perseverance, drive and service to others compels a modified version.
The squeaky wheel can grease the way for others, making their lives a bit easier and helping them maintain their dignity and agency.
Comments
-
Column (9/22/23)Biden lays a booby trap for a Republican presidentThe Biden administration is setting a booby trap in case a Republican wins the presidency in 2024. On Friday, the White House unveiled a proposed rule that would make it even harder than in the past for an incoming Republican president to wrestle...
-
Christianity is alive and well in IraqORLANDO There are recent American college graduates teaching in Iraq, due to an exchange program between the Chaldean Catholic Archdiocese of Erbil and the Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio. But just the other day, a Nigerian seminarian...
-
The American people deserve the truthOn Sept. 12, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) announced that after spending months of following the facts, the U.S. House of Representatives will formally open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. This is the natural next step the House...
-
Increasing health care access in rural MissouriWe all know that the world went through a lot of changes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some changes were big, some were small. Many continue to debate whether those changes were good or bad. One thing I believe we can all agree on though, is that...
-
Column (9/20/23)Pence rails against populism among RepublicansRecently Mike Pence gave a speech at Saint Anselm College that, depending on your view of the man, was either courageous or desperate -- or both. Titled "Populism vs. Conservatism: Republicans' Time for Choosing," the speech was an homage to his...
-
Column (9/20/23)Fetterman makes the U.S. Senate safe for slobsJohn Fetterman's Senate legacy is now set -- he's the guy who made it possible to dress like a slob. What the Missouri Compromise was to Henry Clay, what the Second Reply to Hayne was to Daniel Webster, what the Civil Rights Act of 1957 was to...
-
Editorial (9/20/23)Lutheran Family and Children's Services marks 50 years in Southeast MissouriThere are many organizations in Southeast Missouri and across the state doing good work, helping whomever they can, however they can. Not many, though, trace their lineage to post-Civil War America. Lutheran Family and Children's Services of...
-
Column (9/19/23)Saving our kids from the wackos and dirty booksThank God for Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana. I wish every major television and radio network in the country had covered what the smart and colorful Republican did in the Senate this week. As part of a hearing looking into the alleged threat to...
-
-
-
Editorial (9/18/23)5 new projects pitched as part of Leadership CapeDid you know projects such as Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, Discovery Playhouse, Shipyard Music Festival, Cape Catfish and many others got their start or aligned with project ideas from Leadership Cape? The seven-month leadership development...
-
Column (9/18/23)The surprising, uplifting truth about inequalityToday's hyperpartisan and frequently negative news cycle ignores one significant and uplifting story: the precipitous decline of global inequality. It's a subject that deserves our attention, for it reveals the power of markets, trade and human...
-
-
Editorial (9/15/23)Shipyard Music Festival returns for fifth year full of music, fun for allIf two days of fantastic music, good food and drink and even activities for the little ones -- all in a convenient location -- sound like a good time, Shipyard Music Festival will be the place to be next weekend. The fifth installment of the...
-
-
Editorial (9/13/23)Difference Makers serve communities in important waysSome might identify them as pillars of their communities -- building, improving, expanding. Others might recognize them as behind-the-scenes organizers -- the folks who get things done without regard to who gets the credit. We call them Difference...
-
Editorial (9/11/23)Motorcycle, car shows are fun events to check out in downtown CapeIf you like cool cars and motorcycles, there are a couple of events that should be on radar this month. The Motorcycle Cannonball is scheduled to stop Tuesday, Sept. 12, in Cape Girardeau. The public can stop by the John Boardman Pavilion on South...
-
-
-
Editorial (9/8/23)SEMO District Fair returns for annual good timeThere may be no bigger, better slice of Americana in Southeast Missouri than the annual SEMO District Fair. With something for youngsters, the young at heart and all ages in between, the weeklong event beckons everyone. Midway rides and games and...
-
Editorial (9/6/23)Go Redhawks! New stadium to host home football openerNothing matches the pageantry, tradition and energy of college football. From setting up a tailgate hours before kickoff to reuniting with old friends, gamedays are special. A buzz is in the air. It's palpable. When a marching band's drum corp...
-
Editorial (9/5/23)United Way kicks off annual campaign with highlight reel of successesThere's no shortage of need in this area. However, we have some pretty incredible organizations doing important work assisting people in various ways. From feeding the hungry to helping children read to mentoring children through Scouts, there are...
-
-
Editorial (9/1/23)A celebration of work and the American worker as we come to Labor Day weekend(Editor's note: The following is an updated version of our annual Labor Day editorial.) When it comes to the reasons for Monday's Labor Day holiday, the U.S. Department of Labor offers a good historical review. The first Labor Day celebration was in...
-
Editorial (8/30/23)Babe Ruth World Series brought great baseball to Cape GirardeauEven without the storybook ending, the 2023 Babe Ruth World Series held earlier this month at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau was a resounding success. That one of the local teams, Southeast Tropics, won the title is the icing on top. Southeast...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.