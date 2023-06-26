Kudos to Ameren, and be safe as temperature heats up

Editorial

We all know how warm it can get in Southeast Missouri this time of year. And while June has been relatively nice so far, the heat and humidity of summer is only just beginning.

Recently, Ameren Missouri donated 50 window air conditioner units to the East Missouri Action Agency in Cape Girardeau. The social services organization said the units would be available on the "first-come, first-served basis" for qualifying Cape Girardeau County residents. To receive one, an individual must be an Ameren customer and meet the state's low-income status, with priority given to senior citizens, disabled individuals and families with children age 5 and younger.

Ameren also donated weatherization materials and energy efficient light bulbs to be included with the air conditioners.

"We highly encourage our folks to run their air conditioners during the summertime," Russ Burger, southeast division director for Ameren Missouri, said in a statement. "The few dollars it takes to run an air conditioner doesn't compare to the value of protecting your health and being safe."

Kudos to Ameren for the donation. We'd also like to encourage individuals to be alert to the warm weather. Take proper precautions when outdoors, and don't forget about your pets. If you know of those without air conditioning, make sure they know about the donated units and check on them periodically.

Be safe this summer.