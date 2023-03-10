Cape Girardeau Police Department responds well to high-profile incidents

Editorial

Cape Girardeau Police Department's response in two recent incidents deserves recognition.

When initial bystander video of a March 2 altercation between an officer and a theft suspect at a Rhodes station on North Sprigg Street blew up on social media, it didn't look good -- an officer on top of the suspect, striking him repeatedly.

But department officials didn't let that one video clip become the narrative. Instead, they gathered other pieces of video from the incident -- body cam footage from the officer and security camera footage from Rhodes -- and released it all within hours.

The incident could have become another in a line of "police use excessive force" situations, but the department's explanation of what happened answered questions before they could bubble up too much in the community.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

That response was a fine example of getting in front of a potentially damaging situation and making a good case for the officer's actions.

Before the ink was dry on the report of the Rhodes altercation, the department's response the night of March 4 to shootings at Hotshots Bar and Grill was exemplary.

A little after 11 p.m., a fight erupted and soon escalated into gunplay that left five people wounded.

Within minutes, police, fire and medical personnel were on the scene, and their quick actions contained the incident. The police investigation, which included activation of the major case squad for Cape Girardeau and Bollinger counties, resulted in three arrests within about 36 hours of the shootings. One suspect, no doubt feeling a net closing in on him, turned himself in.

Well done.

Law enforcement officers have an incredibly difficult job. The uncertainty of even the most "routine" calls adds pressure and tension that sometimes leads to less-than-perfect results. We've seen how badly interactions can go, and holding law enforcement personnel accountable is certainly important.

It's also important to note the good, necessary and life-saving work these folks do.

Twice in recent days, we've seen Cape Girardeau Police Department officials (and their first responder colleagues) handle difficult situations in a straightforward, professional and transparent manner. We're confident the men and women of the department -- from chief Wes Blair to the newest rookie on the force -- handle many incidents day in and day out with aplomb. And we don't hear about those. The officers don't do curtain calls. They don't pat themselves on the back. They do their job.

And we're thankful they do.