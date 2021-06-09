SEMO wins OVC Commissioner's Cup for the first time

-
Column (6/9/21)The smear campaign against Joe ManchinJoe Manchin is being pilloried for the offense of being consistent on the filibuster. Back in 2017, when Senate Democrats were desperate to stop Donald Trump's agenda, 33 of them, including Manchin, signed a bipartisan letter backing the filibuster...
Column (6/9/21)Manchin taking heat for what should be political normalcyIt's official: In the great existential battle between a return to normalcy and a new progressive era, normalcy is winning. Recall that Joe Biden ran as a moderate in 2020, not just in the general election but also in the Democratic primaries. Biden...
Biden revolution sputters before it even gets startedIt's finally dawned on President Joe Biden he barely controls the House and the Senate. His remarks Tuesday taking a swipe at Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona were notable less for how they publicly aired an...
Editorial (6/7/21)Community Partnership begins new chapterCommunity Partnership of Southeast Missouri opened the doors to its new digs to the public Friday. Located in a building that formerly housed Cape Girardeau Police Department, the 40 S. Sprigg St. facility has been transformed to the tune of $2...
Destroying Black babies and families with federal dollarsIf there is one reason why problems associated with race in America persist, it is because we pretend to address problems caused by one sin by exchanging them with other sins. President Biden has just issued a proclamation recognizing 100 years...
Technology helped small business weather the pandemicAmid a once-in-a-century public health crisis, small businesses have been forced to become flexible to survive. Some have simply closed their doors to foot traffic, others have temporarily shut down operations, moved their operations online or...
Biden's disgraceful exploitation of the Tulsa race massacreThis may shock and amaze you if your blinders are on, but President Biden is not only not a uniter; he is actively trying to divide Americans on race -- and other issues -- purely for raw political power. There is no other plausible explanation....
Editorial (6/4/21)Legislative session was productiveEach legislative session of the Missouri General Assembly features a flurry of activity. Lawmakers expend some energy spinning their wheels on measures that never quite make it to the finish line, but the recently ended session resulted in several...
Editorial (6/1/21)Capahas baseball back in action for a summertime traditionHead to Capaha Field most any night in the summer, and you'll likely find a ballgame. Cape Girardeau is a baseball town and has quite the history with America's pastime. One of the teams using Cape Girardeau's all-turf baseball field is the Capahas,...
Editorial (5/28/21)Remembering our fallen heroes on Memorial Day weekendThis weekend is the unofficial start to summer with BBQs, pool parties and summer trips all commencing. The annual 100-mile yard sale is also a local favorite. But we hope you'll consider the real meaning of the holiday. Memorial Day became an...
Editorial (5/26/21)Submit your nominations for the Spirit of America AwardOne of our great honors each year is recognizing one individual with the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award. While many of the previous award recipients have served in the military, the award criteria is not specific to patriotic service....
Editorial (5/24/21)The return of Catfish baseball at Capaha FieldThe boys of summer will be back in action this week as the Cape Catfish kick off their 2021 season. The team had a tremendous inaugural season in 2019 that included a championship run, falling just short to Chillicothe in Game 3 of the Prospect...
Editorial (5/21/21)COVID vaccine is making a difference; consider getting yoursWhen the pandemic reached our shores last year, many people were skeptical that a vaccine would be ready for widespread use within the next 12 months. But thanks to the collective efforts through Operation Warp Speed and years of medical research,...
Editorial (5/20/21)Flourish Magazine hosts a downtown event for the entire familyFlourish Magazine, the quarterly women's publication produced by Rust Communications, will host an event this weekend you will want to attend. The Flourish Downtown Day Out will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. There will be food trucks,...
Editorial (5/19/21)Muddy River Marathon's inaugural race a big winEarlier this month, hundreds of runners from 21 states participated in the first Muddy River Marathon in Cape Girardeau. Organizer Brandon Hahs said the number of participants totaled 769. A few weeks ago when interviewed by the Southeast...
Letter (5/18/21)Reflections on Chauvin verdictBlack people's faith in the American justice system has always been so little that they were pleasantly surprised when, on April 20, 2021, a jury made up of diverse races issued a swift and decisive verdict that Derek Chauvin was guilty of murdering...
Letter (5/13/21)Raising awareness for two issuesMay is a very meaningful month for my family, as it is both Mental Health Awareness Month and NF (Neurofibromatosis) Awareness Month. In 2014, I lost my beautiful sister, Renee, to suicide. Suicide is an unfortunate death that many people struggle...
SEMO wins OVC Commissioner's Cup for the first time
Southeast Missouri State University has quietly put together several impressive athletic performances in recent years. That success culminated this year with stellar athletic performances and a first-time award: the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner's Cup.
The award is earned on a points system, and prior to this year Southeast hadn't finished higher than third. This year, SEMO finished with 119 points -- 7.5 points ahead of its closest competitor, Belmont, which finished at 111.5.
The Redhawks finished first in women's tennis, track and field and softball. And on the men's side baseball won the regular season conference title and the OVC Tournament championship. The men's track and field team finished second. And Southeast boasted third-place finishes in women's basketball, soccer and volleyball.
Even the programs that had less than championship years have good things going for them. Though down this year, the Redhawks football team has been strong in recent years and looks to rebound this fall under Coach Tuke. And there is momentum with the men's basketball program under new coach Brad Korn.
For Southeast, there's plenty of praise to pass around for the OVC Commissioner's Cup. Of course, players have to compete, and the Redhawks are certainly doing their part on the field and in the classroom. SEMO athletes regularly stand out for their performance not only on the field but with impressive GPAs. Southeast coaches deserve recognition. And athletic director Brady Barke and his staff have laid the foundation for a winning culture.
Congratulations to SEMO on winning this year's OVC Commissioner's Cup. May it be the first of many to come.
