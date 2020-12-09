11 youngsters recognized through the Next Project

Editorial

Amid the more difficult news out there, stories of hope and kindness are still to be found.

On Monday, The Scout, a daily newsletter featuring all good news around community, food and events, unveiled the inaugural class in the Next Project.

Eleven boys and girls made up this year's honorees. A video was shown at the Rock 'n' Roll Drive-In, and you can now watch each story online at www.nextprojectmo.com. Written stories accompany the video vignettes, and we hope you will watch and read each one.

The young people recognized include: Jeremiah Williams, Lucas Fritsche, Nathan Harris, Benny Arends, DaShonta Sterling, Dori Hefner, Grant Skelton, Layla Pobst, Kate Lipke, Khamani Rutherford and Eli Jones.

A neat component is what happens next. Each student will be paired with a mentor to help them further in their development.

These are impressive students, and the project is a smart way of highlighting the good. Hopefully many of these young people will choose to make Southeast Missouri home as they become adults. But wherever they go and regardless of what field they pursue, each one is poised to make a difference. Why? Because they already are. And that's something to celebrate.