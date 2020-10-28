Jackson resident takes on leadership role in conservation

Editorial

A Jackson resident who worked in the Missouri Department of Conversation office in Cape Girardeau for 25 years recently started a new role in the state capital.

Christopher Kennedy was named assistant to the director for inclusion and diversity for the Department of Conservation. It's a new position, one that will look at how the conservation department can better reach underserved communities.

"People in urban settings have become more disconnected from fish and wildlife," Kennedy told Southeast Missourian reporter Jeff Long. He said some women and handicapped individuals also tend to be disconnected from fish and wildlife.

An initial goal is to get a better grasp on the data with a goal to have more information and recommendations by June. The department, he said, is looking to get more minorities on staff and in leadership positions.

Congratulations to Christopher Kennedy on the new opportunity. Engaging with the outdoors is important, and this area is blessed with many opportunities to do so between fishing, hunting or simply enjoying time outdoors. Helping minorities and those in urban settings reconnect with the outdoors is important. We wish Kennedy well.