Letter to the Editor
A city's response
There is a lot of conversation, perspective sharing, and protest happening in our community, which is ultimately what gets progress to flourish. A wise word has come before me lately, Micah 6:8: "He has shown you, O man, what is good. And what does the LORD require of you? To act justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God."
Serving on the city council has shown me a staff that appreciates questions and a desire to improve. How do our departments better attract and retain a diverse staff? How do they get the best training to deal with wide-ranging societal issues, while ensuring public safety and strong community? Acting justly to all is the goal.
After community concern was expressed regarding low numbers of kids from South Cape involved in the city baseball league, leaders at Jefferson Elementary petitioned the Parks and Rec department for a team full of late entries, to which the department agreed. It was a smart and kind exception, and now kids get to learn a new sport, having fun together. Loving mercy in action.
When a young black man stood in our council meeting recently and was dismayed that there were no other people there who looked like him, the council encouraged him to come back, bringing friends with him. Our city government will not serve our community well unless there is connection, conversation, and listening. I hope we walk humbly, together.
Stacy Kinder, Cape Girardeau City
Councilwoman Ward 6, Cape Girardeau
More to explore
-
GUEST COLUMN: I know how George Floyd's family feelsThere is an awakening in cities across the United States, which has prompted peaceful marches and protests. Unfortunately, some people, with no interest in justice, used those demonstrations as an opportunity to destroy property and loot stores. The...
-
My 4 unpopular perspectives amid George Floyd protestsThe wound that is George Floyd's killing is still raw. It hasn't gone away. Its impact is far-reaching and deep-rooted. From violent riots to peaceful rallies, prayer meetings to Facebook posts, thoughts and feelings are expressed passionately. I've...
-
-
-
Editorial (6/8/20)Swimming pools reopen in Cape, Jackson with precautionsSwimming pools and parks are beginning to reopen in the area, including the Jackson Swimming Pool and Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center. The Jackson Swimming Pool reopens today. Jackson parks director Shane Anderson told the Southeast Missourian...
-
Column (6/8/20)Of course destruction of property is violenceBreaking things and burning buildings is enjoying a vogue it hasnt had since the late 1960s or early 1970s. Arson and looting are a perennial feature of urban unrest, but they have been pretty universally condemned for decades now until the past...
-
Column (6/6/20)Time for Trump haters to put America firstOnce again, President Donald Trump is being scapegoated for societal problems that he didn't cause. He didn't bring the coronavirus to our shores, and he has not created an atmosphere of racial disharmony in this country. Is there anything Trump's...
-
Column (6/6/20)Unity through sports is message of Semoball AwardsOne of the things I enjoy about the Semoball Awards is seeing how athletes from different schools and sports interact with each other at the River Campus. It's become almost a league of its own. The best athletes in Southeast Missouri who know each...
-
-
-
Editorial (6/5/20)EDITORIAL: SpaceX launch provides a point of American prideWith all that is happening in our nation ranging from the coronavirus to racial tensions reignited by the death of an unarmed black man by police in Minnesota, Saturday's SpaceX launch of two American astronauts to the International Space Station...
-
Editorial (6/4/20)EDITORIAL: Newspaper seeks nominations for Spirit of America awardEach year the Southeast Missourian solicits nominations for the newspaper's Spirit of America Award. This is an honor bestowed on an individual who represents the American spirit through patriotism, community involvement or entrepreneurial...
-
Column (6/4/20)Say it with love: Black lives matterThe words have meaning in themselves, separate from politics. And our brothers and sisters who are black deserve to hear: You matter. You are important. You are loved. Your pain is felt and suffered in my heart. Not because of politics. Despite...
-
Column (6/4/20)China isn't letting a pandemic go to wasteGeorge Floyd was killed in Minneapolis last week when a police officer used brutally excessive force to arrest him. It was the latest in a string of high-profile cases nationwide in which citizens, most of them African Americans, died from reckless...
-
Column (6/3/20)Masks made in America by an all-American companyBRISTOL, Tenn. There is not one thing in the jeans, flannel-lined jackets, denim jackets, overalls, shirts, carpenter pants, custom uniforms or masks produced by L.C. King Manufacturing that is not made in America. Nothing -- not even the threads or...
-
Column (6/3/20)Yes, meet rioters with overwhelming forceRestoring order to America's cities isn't a complicated proposition. All it requires is resources and determination, and a firm rejection of the longstanding progressive fallacy that an overwhelming police presence is "provocative" and "escalatory"...
-
-
-
Editorial (6/1/20)EDITORIAL: New program gives opportunities to soarIf the best type of collegiate degree program is one that mixes the practical developing knowledge and skills to prepare for a career with the enjoyable yes, some people DO like math then Southeast Missouri State Universitys plan to offer a...
-
-
Editorial (5/29/20)Garner is capable, familiar choice to lead Notre DameFollowing in the footsteps of a legendary figure can be a difficult chore. The next principal of Notre Dame Regional High School, assuming the position held for two decades by Brother David Migliorino, would undoubtedly have big shoes to fill. Enter...
-
Editorial (5/27/20)Cape County sales tax proposal on ballot June 2On Tuesday, Cape Girardeau County voters will have a chance to decide whether to enact a half-cent sales tax to fund a variety of county government functions, focusing primarily on law enforcement activities and infrastructure. Sheriff Ruth Ann...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (5/22/20)On Memorial Day we remember those who gave their life for this countryMemorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial kickoff to summer, but, more importantly, the holiday is an opportunity to remember those in the armed services who paid the ultimate sacrifice. This year is different in that many of the normal...
-
-
Editorial (5/20/20)TTF deserves voter support on June 2 ballotOn the ballot June 2 for Cape Girardeau voters is the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF6) sales tax extension. The five-year extension is expected to generate $25 million to be used on a mix of new projects, roadway maintenance and other transportation...
-
Editorial (5/18/20)Flourish event moves online with programing, virtual marketplaceThe Flourish Magazine Ladies Night Out was scheduled for this month. With the challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus, this years event, which regularly draws hundreds of area women, is moving online for a virtual experience that promises to...
-
Editorial (5/15/20)Congratulations to the Class of 2020This weekend was supposed to be commencement for Southeast Missouri State University. Area high schools also planned their own ceremonies this month. COVID-19 has changed those plans. Southeast graduates will have to wait to celebrate this milestone...