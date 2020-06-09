A city's response

Letter to the Editor

There is a lot of conversation, perspective sharing, and protest happening in our community, which is ultimately what gets progress to flourish. A wise word has come before me lately, Micah 6:8: "He has shown you, O man, what is good. And what does the LORD require of you? To act justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God."

Serving on the city council has shown me a staff that appreciates questions and a desire to improve. How do our departments better attract and retain a diverse staff? How do they get the best training to deal with wide-ranging societal issues, while ensuring public safety and strong community? Acting justly to all is the goal.

After community concern was expressed regarding low numbers of kids from South Cape involved in the city baseball league, leaders at Jefferson Elementary petitioned the Parks and Rec department for a team full of late entries, to which the department agreed. It was a smart and kind exception, and now kids get to learn a new sport, having fun together. Loving mercy in action.

When a young black man stood in our council meeting recently and was dismayed that there were no other people there who looked like him, the council encouraged him to come back, bringing friends with him. Our city government will not serve our community well unless there is connection, conversation, and listening. I hope we walk humbly, together.

Stacy Kinder, Cape Girardeau City

Councilwoman Ward 6, Cape Girardeau