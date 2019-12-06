It's a big weekend for festive fun in Southeast Missouri
The lights shine brightly in Southeast Missouri -- Christmas lights, that is.
Following last weekend's parade in downtown Cape Girardeau, a 30-foot tree lighting on Broadway, and flip-the-switch events at the county park and Jackson, there's more Christmas cheer on the way.
Jackson rescheduled its annual Christmas parade to 5 p.m. (or dusk) Sunday. The parade will start at Southern Bank on West Main Street and continue to High Street, ending at Adams Street in uptown Jackson. The change was made to accommodate the Jackson football team which will play for a state championship Saturday night. We wish the team well and hope to celebrate a state championship with them on Sunday at the parade.
The Scott City Christmas Parade starts at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Bank of Missouri and proceeds down Main Street to the Scott City Museum. Family activities will kick off at 1 p.m. at the museum.
Old Town Cape will host its 17th annual Downtown Christmas Open House today and Saturday. There will be opportunities to win $500 toward a downtown shopping spree along with family activities ranging from pictures with Santa to horse-drawn carriage rides.
The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Sounds of the Season concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Cape First Church. Tickets are $10 and proceeds benefit patients at the Southeast Cancer Center. Enjoy Christmas music while supporting the cause.
Moscow Ballet's "Great Russian Nutcracker" will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday evening at the River Campus. Along with the professionals there will be local talent involved with many families having children involved in the shows.
It's great to see so many events this time of year. Keep reading the Southeast Missourian and Semoevents.com for all your festive fun this Christmas.
