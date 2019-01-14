Pickleball tournament supports a good cause

Editorial

Last April, Curtis Brown of Jackson had a stroke while playing pickleball at the Jackson Civic Center.

He lost some memory and had a seizure. Later, scans showed a mass in Browns left temporal lobe near the communication center of the brain. A biopsy revealed a malignant tumor, which was removed in May.

Now, Browns pickleball pals are hosting a pickleball tournament to help others who are fighting the same disease.

If youre not familiar with pickleball, it is something of a ping pong and tennis mashup. It is played with paddles and a net on a gymnasium floor, usually played with a partner.

Three-hundred and twenty individuals have signed up to participate in the tournament, to be held Saturday and Sunday at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.

We are collecting donations, selling T-shirts and raffling tickets for a couple large items, including a beautiful painting of the Emerson Bridge, said Lynn Schreiner, a friend of Browns who is helping organize the event.

The awesome thing about this fundraiser is that Curt has requested 100 percent of the proceeds go toward glioblastoma research at the Washington University School of Medicine (in St. Louis), Schreiner said. Research for this is severely lacking in progress.

We just cant get enough of stories like this. Not only were Browns friends inspired to host a tournament of the sport he loves, but Brown insisted the tournament go to research that might serve others.

We hope the tournament is a wonderful success.