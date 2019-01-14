Editorial
Pickleball tournament supports a good cause
Monday, January 14, 2019
Last April, Curtis Brown of Jackson had a stroke while playing pickleball at the Jackson Civic Center.
He lost some memory and had a seizure. Later, scans showed a mass in Browns left temporal lobe near the communication center of the brain. A biopsy revealed a malignant tumor, which was removed in May.
Now, Browns pickleball pals are hosting a pickleball tournament to help others who are fighting the same disease.
If youre not familiar with pickleball, it is something of a ping pong and tennis mashup. It is played with paddles and a net on a gymnasium floor, usually played with a partner.
Three-hundred and twenty individuals have signed up to participate in the tournament, to be held Saturday and Sunday at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.
We are collecting donations, selling T-shirts and raffling tickets for a couple large items, including a beautiful painting of the Emerson Bridge, said Lynn Schreiner, a friend of Browns who is helping organize the event.
The awesome thing about this fundraiser is that Curt has requested 100 percent of the proceeds go toward glioblastoma research at the Washington University School of Medicine (in St. Louis), Schreiner said. Research for this is severely lacking in progress.
We just cant get enough of stories like this. Not only were Browns friends inspired to host a tournament of the sport he loves, but Brown insisted the tournament go to research that might serve others.
We hope the tournament is a wonderful success.