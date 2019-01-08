Thanks to former elected officials for public service

Editorial

Several new local politicians took oaths to begin their roles as public servants this year. There is some new blood in local offices, which means we say goodbye to others, some of whom held office for quite some time.

Among those are Patti Wibbenmeyer, who served as eight years as Cape Girardeau County circuit clerk (and 37 years in the office) and Diane Diebold, who served for nearly two decades in Cape Girardeau County as the collector. Donna Lichtenegger also wrapped up eight years of service in the Missouri House representing District 146.

In Scott County, Glenda Enderle served as treasurer for nearly 21 years; Jamie Burger served 18 years as presiding commissioner; Paul Boyd served as prosecuting attorney for 15 years; Scott T. Horman served as associate court judge for 12 years. Voters in Scott County, who voted Democrat for decades, turned Republican in the midterms, after signs of doing so in previous elections.

In Perry County, Carl Leuckel retired from presiding commissioner; and in Bollinger County, Travis Elfrink and Jeaneal Vandeven both served several years in their roles as presiding commissioner and circuit clerk, respectively.

We'd like to thank those folks who served in the public's interest over the years. We wish them well in their new pursuits.