Giving Thanks in Islam

Letter to the Editor

Thankfulness is an excellent virtue. When we are thankful, we show gratitude to others. In Islam, we give thanks constantly, by praying to God before performing any action, no matter how big or small. Muslims thank Him when they pray the obligatory five daily prayers, and also constantly in their hearts throughout the day and night.

The motto of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, to which I belong, is "Love for All, Hatred for None". We show thankfulness to the country in which we live, by serving it, especially by serving those who are in need. Such was the practice of the Holy Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (peace and blessings of God be upon him).

We show gratitude to our parents, teachers, community and government by praying for them and doing good to others. Organizing blood drives, volunteering our time and money to help our fellow country-men and those who need help abroad are ways we show thankfulness in Islam.

Thus, one excels in their love for God by being grateful to others and praying for their fellow humans constantly. In summary, thankfulness in Islam is that one is consciously trying to fulfill his duties towards His Creator and His creation, by always turning to Him alone for help or for any need with a sincere and thankful heart.

SUMMER RAHIM AHMAD

Columbia, Missouri, daughter of

Dr. and Mrs. Abdul Basit and Anwar

Sultana Chaudhari of Cape Girardeau