Mural at Jackson library a great addition
The building used to be a Wal-Mart building.
For the past several years it's been a library.
Now the folks at Jackson's Riverside Regional Library are trying to give the building a look that more represents the building's use.
Recent Southeast Missouri State University graduate Terry Davis is painting a mural on the building.
"This is our main branch, and we're in a strip-mall situation, so we wanted something to increase our visibility -- creatively, if we could," library director Jeff Trinkle told reporter Marybeth Niederkorn.
Davis created a line drawing of his idea for the mural, Trinkle said, and created a rendering in full color that would become the plan.
"His mock-ups were great," Trinkle said. "You could tell he's a great talent.
"But he has a child having a daydream, moves into a seascape, books flying off a shelf, a cardinal in flight, a view of the town square looking toward it from High Street," Trinkle said, adding, "It's telling a story, trying to bring you to the front door."
We think the mural is a great idea, and the design looks good. Congrats to Terry for coming up with the concept and to the library for embarking on this project. We think it's a pleasant addition to the artscape in Jackson.