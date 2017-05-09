Congrats to Egypt Mills church for 150 years of history

A small Lutheran church in Egypt Mills just observed its 150-year anniversary. The congregants did so with a worship service on April 30 that included music, a meal, reminiscing and an "Our Help, Our Hope" theme.

About 160 people filled the sanctuary for worship, and 206 enjoyed a dinner of "chicken and dumplings, ham, green beans, corn, German potato salad, desserts and drinks," as the Southeast Missourian's Marybeth Niederkorn reported the next day.

At a historic moment like this, Trinity Lutheran Church members wanted to focus on the past as well as looking to the future. A major part of their past is the role the cemetery plays.

Larry Hanebrink is a member of the church and chairman of the cemetery board. He said the cemetery, which was established in 1880, before the church was founded, holds much of the history of the region. It's a testament to the significance of a place when people remain who have a personal tie to the founding. Hanebrink has such a connection. His great-great-grandfather owned the land where church services were originally held in a building near Juden Creek.

"Four generations' worth of people are buried here," he said. This includes "two Civil War veterans and veterans of World Wars I and II, Vietnam and others."

Pastor Barry Pfanstiel has been the church minister for three years and is enjoying the experience. He described it as "different" and a "rural church." Citing the number of regular attendees at about 75, he set his eyes on the future and looks forward to having more members.

During the anniversary celebration, displays showed photographs of the journey throughout the 150-year history: members, graduations from the schoolhouse in the early 1900s, baptism certificates and more.

Congratulations to Trinity Lutheran Church. We wish you 150 more.