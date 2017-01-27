Cape Girardeau SportsPlex on schedule, on budget

Penzel Construction Co.'s Phil Penzel recently offered a glimpse into the soon-to-be-completed Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.

The $12 million facility at the northeast corner of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 is right on track both budget-wise and with its slated opening the first week of May as long as everything continues as planned.

"It's absolutely a model project," Penzel said. "I'm honored to be able to be a part of it."

Southeast Missourian reporter Tyler Graef detailed all aspects of the facility in a recent article. There will be two sporting areas on each side of a lobby; one will have artificial turf fields and the other American-maple hardwood courts.

The lobby will have a lounge area, kids' corner and televisions for scores and schedules as well as a check-in desk and concession counter. Behind that, and between the two gyms, will be conference space.

Heather Davis, who previously oversaw the Osage Centre, will run the facility and will have one to two full-time staff members working alongside her.

"We'll be able to grow to include five full-time staff," she said, adding 10 to 15 part-time employees also will be hired.

The city already has begun working with event coordinators in St. Louis, Arkansas and Kentucky to book events for this year.

We're excited to see the progress that's been made, and that it's been relatively smooth sailing for the project, allowing it to remain on time and on budget. We look forward to the finished product and what events will be hosted at the SportsPlex, along with the resulting economic impact.